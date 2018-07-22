Super Rugby semi-final pairings - Lions v Waratahs, Crusaders v Hurricanes

Harold Foster of the Lions celebrates with Aphiwe Dyantyi after scoring a try during the Super Rugby quarter-final match against Jaguares

Lions line-up against Waratahs and Crusaders clash with Hurricanes in this weekend's Super Rugby semi-finals, live on Sky Sports.

This season's Super Rugby semi-final pairings have been decided after an action-packed round of quarter-finals.

The Lions will play the Waratahs in Ellis Park in their semi-final live on Sky Sports on Saturday, after an inspired Elton Jantijies secured their passage with a bruising 40-23 win against the Jaguares.

The fly-half delivered a performance of real control, both out of hand and off the tee, to return a 20-point haul that included a drop-goal.

Wing Ruan Combrinck, centre Harold Vorster, hooker Malcolm Marx and full-back Andries Coetzee scored tries for the Lions, who have been losing finalists in the last two Super Rugby deciders.

Meanwhile, in Sydney, Bernard Foley scored two of Waratahs' three second-half tries as his New South Wales side overturned a 17-point deficit to beat the Highlanders 30-23 in their quarter-final tie.

The Waratahs had been trailing 23-6 when Waisake Naholo was yellow-carded for two successive high tackles as the Highlanders scrambled back in defence.

Thereafter, Foley, who ended with 25 points, and Israel Folau crossed as the home side turned that deficit into a 27-23 lead they further extended by the final whistle.

On the opposite side of the draw, Bryn Hall and David Havili set Crusaders on their way to a quarter-final victory when they beat a wasteful Sharks side 40-10 to set up their semi-final showdown with Hurricanes, also live on Sky Sports on Saturday.

Scrum-half Hall and full-back Havili crossed inside the first 12 minutes. Matt Todd touched down at the start of the second half before Braydon Ennor and Pete Samu added late tries to confirm their dominance.

The Sharks had dominated long stretches of the match at AMI Stadium but the South Africans wasted several scoring opportunities and found the defending champions stoic defence too organised and too difficult to break down.

Meanwhile, in Wellington, The Hurricanes scored a try in the first minute, then repelled a series of attempted comebacks with scrum-half TJ Perenara posting two tries to beat the Chiefs 32-31 on Friday and book their semi-final place.

Winger Julian Savea grabbed a long, looping pass from fly-half Damian McKenzie and dashed 75 metres to score a try which rocked the Chiefs just 45 seconds after the kick-off.

But the Hurricanes were mistaken if they thought they were in for an easy night. The Chiefs hit back with a try through scrum-half Brad Weber that brought the teams level after seven minutes.

Then followed a series of tit-for-tat plays before the Hurricanes finally pulled away with a contentious try through Perenara before half-time and another, more clear-cut effort in the second-half.

Winger Ben Lam then made the game safe with his 15th try of the season.