Hulk Hogan reinstated to WWE Hall of Fame after three-year 'suspension'

Hulk Hogan was at the centre of the explosion in wrestling's popularity in the 1980s

WWE has confirmed Hulk Hogan has been reinstated into the company's Hall of Fame after a three-year "suspension".

In a statement, WWE said: "After a three-year suspension, Hulk Hogan has been reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame.

"This second chance follows Hogan's numerous public apologies and volunteering to work with young people, where he is helping them learn from his mistake.

"These efforts led to a recent induction into the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame."

Just met with the @WWE Superstars and on all levels the volume of love and support was overwhelming. I’ve been praying for this day and I finally feel like I made it back home. Only Love 4 the #WWEUNIVERSE brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 15, 2018

Shortly after the announcement was made, Hogan posted a message on Twitter which has been interpreted by some that he was backstage at Sunday night's Extreme Rules pay-per-view event in Pittsburgh.

Shortly after the announcement was made, Hogan posted a message on Twitter which has been interpreted by some that he was backstage at Sunday night's Extreme Rules pay-per-view event in Pittsburgh.

WWE severed ties with Hogan in 2015 after he was recorded using a racial slur.