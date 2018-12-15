Canelo vs Fielding: The Panel reveal how boxing world would react if Rocky Fielding defeated Saul Alvarez

Ahead of Rocky Fielding's world title fight with Saul Alvarez, we asked The Panel to discuss the significance of a stunning upset victory over 'Canelo' in New York.

The Liverpudlian makes the first defence of his WBA super-middleweight title against the Mexican superstar, one of the top pound-for-pound fighters on the planet, at Madison Square Garden in the early hours of Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports.

Live Fight Night International Live on

Fielding admits "no one is giving me a chance" against Alvarez, who recorded a points win over Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin in September, but boxing has produced a string of sensational shocks down the years.

Rocky Fielding defends the WBA belt against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, live on Sky Sports

The panel of experts reveal how Fielding will be remembered if he finds a punch to topple 'Canelo' this weekend...

Carl Froch

It would be unbelievable and given his name, it really would be a Rocky story. Yes, Canelo is moving up to super-middleweight and people will point to that if Rocky does beat him, but it would still be amazing.

We are talking about a guy who has only lost to Floyd Mayweather and who will become a three-weight world champion if he wins. It's a mission impossible and to be honest, if Rocky can take him the distance, that would be a massive achievement on its own.

Johnny Nelson

A Fielding win would be ground-breaking, the biggest win ever in the history of boxing.

Nobody gives him a chance. Probably Rocky is thinking I will try my hardest, but probably won't win. If he pulls this off, it's the biggest upset ever.

Spencer Oliver

If you look at his [Alvarez's] record, the people that he's beat, it's quite incredible. I believe it's the greatest upset ever, if Fielding pulls off victory. Spencer Oliver

David Coldwell

It'd be a fantastic story if Rocky could do it, Rocky is a big, big man, it might just help him in this fight. Canelo is short at middleweight and even shorter at 168.

Canelo is a great fighter. Look at the names he's beaten, look at his last performance against 'GGG', the man is on fire. David Coldwell

Without a doubt one of the biggest victories ever, Canelo is a great fighter, look at the names he's beaten, look at his last performance against 'GGG', the man is on fire. It would be one of the biggest upsets ever.

Watch Saul Alvarez vs Rocky Fielding, with an undercard including Katie Taylor vs Eva Wahlstrom, from Madison Square Garden, New York, on Saturday night, Sky Sports Main Event from 11pm.