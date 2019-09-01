Lomachenko vs Campbell: Luke Campbell confident he can rebuild and finally win world honours

Campbell showed immense courage against Lomachenko

Luke Campbell still believes he will achieve his world title dream despite defeat to "special fighter" Vasiliy Lomachenko on Saturday night.

Campbell fell short in a courageous attempt to dethrone modern great Lomachenko at The O2, falling to a wide unanimous decision verdict, but proved his worth in the WBC, WBA 'Super' and IBF lightweight world title fight.

The Hull man - who also lost to Jorge Linares in 2017 when challenging for world honours - admits that he was second best against the Ukrainian maestro but vowed to come back stronger.

"First and foremost to the crowd tonight, the support has been unbelievable, thanks to everyone who came to cheer me on, I really appreciate it," Campbell told Sky Sports Box Office afterwards.

"How good is he [Lomachenko]? Well he beat me so he's very good. He's a special fighter, we all knew he was a special fighter.

Lomachenko now holds three of the four world titles at 135lbs

"This is boxing and we train to win, obviously I'm disappointed in myself. It's hard to have a gameplan when someone like that is in front of you that always adapts.

"100 per cent, with the support I had tonight, I can go on and achieve anything. Tonight was Lomachenko's night but my time will come."

