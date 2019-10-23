Hughie Fury returns on world title double-header in Monaco on November 30, live on Sky Sports

Hughie Fury and Joe Cordina appear in Monte Carlo

Hughie Fury returns on a world title double-header in Monaco, which also features rising contender Joe Cordina on November 30, live on Sky Sports.

The 25-year-old heavyweight is part of a packed bill at the Casino de Monte-Carlo, which is topped by Alexander Besputin's battle with Radzhab Butaev for the vacant WBA welterweight belt and the undisputed world title fight between new Matchroom star signing Cecilia Braekhus and Victoria Bustos.

Fury is determined to put his career firmly back on track after his points loss to Alexander Povetkin, with an opponent to be announced soon.

Fury suffered a unanimous decision loss to Alexander Povetkin in August

"I'm delighted to know I've got this date so soon after my last fight with Povetkin," said Fury. "I feel I've much more to give and want to keep active and improving my game.

"The fans will see a hungry fighter, and no matter what adversity comes my way I will keep pressing as I know all of the fighters out there are not above me.

"It's what I'm doing wrong myself. There are no excuses, I'm back and ready to achieve my main ambitions in life. I hope this opportunity will put me straight back in the mix for another top fight, and Eddie and my team will be the judge of that after my fight."

Joe Cordina has already claimed the British and Commonwealth belts

Welshman Cordina, the British and Commonwealth title holder, moves down a weight class when he meets Mexican Enrico Tinoco, who stopped Jordan Gill in Nottingham earlier this year.

China's unbeaten heavyweight contender Zhilei Zhang also clashes with Russia's Sergey Kuzmin.

"I'm delighted to be back in the beautiful Monte-Carlo Casino for another year of world championship boxing," said Eddie Hearn.

"This is by far the strongest card we have brought to the principality with a brilliant 147lb matchup between Russia's Alexander Besputin and Radzhab Butaev, which can only be an all-out battle.

Cecilia Braekhus puts her four major world titles at stake

"The big boys battle it out when unbeaten Chinese heavyweight Zhilei Zhang takes on Russia's Sergey Kuzmin and Britain's Hughie Fury returns to action.

"Women's pound for pound star and undisputed world champion Cecilia Braekhus defends her world titles against mandatory challenger Victoria Bustos and brilliant Welshman Joe Cordina drops down a division to challenge Enrico Tinoco for the vacant WBA international super-featherweight crown.

"It's set to be a night of glitz, glamour, guts and glory in the magnificent Monaco setting."

