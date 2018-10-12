England Young Lions squad named for UK and India winter training camps

England Young Lions fly out to India for a 20-day training camp over winter

An 18-player squad has been named by the England Young Lions ahead of winter training camps in the UK and India.

The squad will complete domestic training before a 20-day camp in Bangalore, ahead of a 15-man England U19 squad touring Bangladesh in the new year to play the hosts in all three formats.

Young Lions head coach Jon Lewis said: "It's a high potential group of players and I am excited by the prospect of them working with this set of staff and the challenging conditions that India will present.

"I think it's one of the best parts of the job, being able to provide an experience that adds value on top of what the players normally receive at their counties.

"It's been hugely enjoyable this year to see Harry Brook, Will Jacks, Dillon Pennington and Ethan Bamber progress from representing us in last year's World Cup to impressing in their county 1st XI.

"I know from having chatted to them that they felt their time with the Young Lions improved them as players and that's an example of the value our pathway can add to young players.

"I reminded this squad that it wasn't that long ago at all that Sam Curran and Ollie Pope were sat in the same seats as them. They both showed the characteristics of players who wanted to become international cricketers and their speed of ascent since has been testament to their hard work. I'm looking forward to developing this group so that they can start their own journey on that path."

The Young Lions selectors bring the best youth talent to an international stage

England Young Lions squad for UK and India training camps

Kasey Aldridge (Somerset), George Balderson (Lancashire), Ben Charlesworth (Gloucestershire), Jordan Cox (Kent), Tom Davis (Kent), Adam Finch (Worcestershire), Lewis Goldsworthy (Somerset), Jack Haynes (Worcestershire), George Hill (Yorkshire), Luke Hollman (Middlesex), Nick Kimber (Nottinghamshire), Tom Lammonby (Somerset), Dominic Leech (Yorkshire), Jack Morley (Lancashire), Dan Mousley (Warwickshire), Hamidullah Qadri (Derbyshire), Will Smeed (Somerset), Jamie Smith (Surrey)