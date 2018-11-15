PODCAST: Should England have opened with Keaton Jennings rather than use a nightwatchman?

Roshen Silva hit a superb 85 for Sri Lanka as they earned a crucial first-innings lead on day two of the second Test against England in Kandy.

Ravi Bopara joined Charles Colvile and Bob Willis on the Cricket Debate to discuss the day's play and there was a difference of opinion over England's decision to send out night-watchman Jack Leach to open the batting instead of Keaton Jennings for the one over the tourists had to face before the close.

The other items on the agenda after another intriguing day in Sri Lanka included:

- Sri Lanka's impressive batting effort and the lower order giving England a taste of their own medicine

- Roshen's expert marshalling of the Sri Lankan tail

- England's spinners and why they weren't at their best

0:41 Ben Stokes produced a brilliant direct hit to run out Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne on day two of the second Test Ben Stokes produced a brilliant direct hit to run out Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne on day two of the second Test

- Ben Stokes' brilliance in the field

- Has Ben Foakes done enough to keep the gloves?

- Were the umpires right to award England five penalty runs?

- How should England approach their second innings?

Watch day three of the second Test in Kandy from 4.15am, Friday on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.