Jack Leach says bowling last leaves England confident of win

Jack Leach says the fact England will bowl last on a spinning Kandy wicket has left them confident of sealing a series win over Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka, beaten by 211 runs in last week's first Test in Galle, lead by 46 heading into day three after Roshen Silva (85), Dimuth Karunaratne (63) and Dhananjaya de Silva (59) helped the hosts to 336 all out.

Leach, who picked up 3-70 from 29 overs in Sri Lanka's knock, then batted out one over as nightwatchman after being asked to open with Rory Burns, England closing on 0-0.

"We had a chat and we're a little bit disappointed that they've got a lead," said Leach. "At one point we were hoping we would have that lead going but we're feeling good about bowling last on that wicket.

"On these wickets you have to be extra patient, always asking questions of the batter. I feel I could have done that a little better and that's something I have to take away and learn from."

Leach is used to playing on turning tracks at Taunton with county side Somerset but admits that trying to reduce the amount of spin can be crucial on Sri Lankan surfaces.

"I liked seeing it spin but sometimes you bowl a lot of balls that miss the outside edge," added the 27-year-old. "Those balls look great but they're not creating a chance.

"At times that craft is 'how can I take spin off', maybe get one to slide or just grip a little bit."

Leach says he was surprised to open the batting instead of Keaton Jennings as England began their second innings late on day two.

The tailender saw off six deliveries from home spinner Dilruwan Perera and proclaimed himself as the replacement for Somerset team-mate Marcus Trescothick at the top of his country's batting order, a role Trescothick carried out with great success between 2000 and 2006.

"No, I didn't expect that," said Leach on his shock promotion. "It was a good moment, I've taken Tres' spot at the top of the order! I just knew I had to get through one over and make it last as long as possible.

"I could hear the crowd cheering every ball so that got me going a little bit. I was pleased to make the end of the day."

