Stuart Broad says Jos Buttler played 'freak' innings vs Windies

Jos Buttler's 'breath-taking' 150 in England's fourth ODI victory over Windies makes him a 'scary' prospect to bowl at, says Stuart Broad.

Buttler blasted the second-fastest 150 recorded in ODIs (off 76 balls) behind AB de Villiers (64 balls), striking 12 sixes in an innings that included a passage of play in which he hit 54 runs off just 11 balls.

England Test team-mate Broad - a guest in the Sky Sports Cricket studio - was in awe of the display and said it demonstrated Buttler's incredible versatility.

"He's a strong guy but what was amazing about this innings - I know when I think about Jos Buttler I do think about scoops and reverse sweeps and he did play one early in his innings - but then his sixes were over midwicket, straight and were all strength and power.

"We're not talking about [the ball going] 60m here. We're talking 80-100m and that's just breath-taking.

"He does a lot of range-hitting where you get a coach to throw low full tosses at you and hit them from the middle of the pitch into the stands. You get good visuals of hitting sixes. But to get 150 off 77 balls - they are freak innings."

Broad said that while Buttler's power is matched by other players within the squad, what separates him is the consistency of his ball-striking.

"Jonny Bairstow hits it really hard as does Ben Stokes, and both are world-class players," he reflected.

"Jos has this consistency to his ball-striking. It's quite rare; AB de Villiers is someone who springs to mind. They have similar physiques, strengths and are both brilliant at a lot of sports.

"He just brings an amazing natural talent to batting. It's scary because you have doubts about what ball to bowl but also, where do you put your field?

"You lose your fine leg and third man just to try and protect the straight boundaries and then he flips you over fine leg; the problem with that is he doesn't just get that for four, he gets that for six as well!

"He's really hard to bowl at and fortunately I've not had to bowl at him too often as a team-mate. But players like him and De Villiers are brilliant to watch and exciting to play with."

Buttler walked to the crease at number five and despite his pyrotechnics, Broad says any calls for him to move up the order should be resisted to allow him to capitalise on any platform built by Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Eoin Morgan.

"We're a few months way from a World Cup. We've got three opening batsmen fighting for two spots and Joe Root, who is the perfect glue at three and our captain Eoin Morgan at four doing brilliantly. Let's leave Jos there."

