James Pattinson set for Nottinghamshire return

James Pattinson is returning to Nottinghamshire for the 2019 season

Australia fast bowler James Pattinson is returning to Nottinghamshire for a second spell with the county.

The 28-year-old, who enjoyed a successful season with Nottinghamshire in 2017, has re-signed for the Outlaws with his first appearance expected to be against Lancashire at Trent Bridge on April 19.

The paceman is in line to feature in seven County Championship fixtures as well as the whole of the One-Day Cup campaign, a tournament he won during his first stint with the county.

Pattinson celebrates taking a wicket during his first spell at Nottinghamshire

Pattinson's 32 wickets in five first-class matches during the early part of the 2017 campaign helped Nottinghamshire to four wins and a draw on their way to promotion.

His red-ball wickets came at an average of 12.06 with a wicket every 26 deliveries. Pattinson also scored 197 runs at an average of 49.

"I loved my time with Nottinghamshire in 2017. It will be great to join up with the lads again," said Pattinson, who has taken 70 wickets in 17 Test appearances for Australia.

Pattinson has played in 17 Test matches for Australia

"I have special memories of my time with the club and the opportunity to call Trent Bridge my home is something I really value.

"I'm excited to get back on the field and helping the team chase a couple of titles."

Nottinghamshire director of cricket Mick Newell added: "James had a successful first spell with us and it's great to get the chance to welcome him back this season.

"His pace and international pedigree make him an exciting addition to our squad. If he performs anything like he did during the previous spell, we'll be very happy."