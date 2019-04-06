Joe Root hits unbeaten half-century but Yorkshire struggle against Nottinghamshire

Joe Root was dropped twice on his way to an unbeaten half-century

England captain Joe Root rode his luck as he led a rearguard action for Yorkshire on the second day of their County Championship clash with Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

Notts centurion Joe Clarke only added three runs to his overnight score of 109 before he was bowled by Duanne Olivier, who ended with figures of 5-96 as the hosts were dismissed for 408.

Yorkshire opener Adam Lyth anchored the early part of their innings with 81 but Stuart Broad struck twice and Root was twice dropped but survived to reach the close unbeaten on 56 as the visitors edged to 206-5.

Sam Northeast scored his 21st first-class century

Essex are 500 runs adrift of Hampshire's mammoth first-innings score of 525-8 declared as Sam Northeast was eventually trapped lbw by Ravi Bopara for 169, ending a partnership of 165 with Liam Dawson.

Essex finished on 25-1, with Alastair Cook unbeaten on 17, when bad light brought an early end to play.

Kent made up for lost time at Taunton after four sessions were lost to the weather, with Mitchell Claydon's 5-46 helping bowl out Somerset for 171 in just 48 overs, with captain Tom Abell (49) the only player to pass 30.

In reply, Kent reached 84-2 as Zak Crawley (37) and Sean Dickson put on 71 for the first wicket, with the latter ending the day unbeaten on 41.

Mitchell Claydon took his ninth first-class five-wicket haul

In Division Two, Middlesex are facing a large first-innings deficit after being reduced to 134-7 by Northamptonshire when bad light stopped play for the night.

Northants converted their strong overnight position into a score of 445 all out, with Luke Procter unbeaten on 81.

Middlesex made a decent start but Jason Holder removed both openers and wickets fell at regular intervals thereafter.

Sussex rallied to lead by 132 with eight second-innings wickets remaining against Leicestershire at Hove.

Lewis Hill top-scored with 67, while Tom Taylor followed up his six wickets with a knock of 33 as Leicestershire posted 252 in reply to Sussex's first-innings total of 173.

But they found life a lot more difficult with the ball second time around. Colin Ackermann took the wickets of both openers but by then Phil Salt had smashed 80 off 67 balls, while Luke Wells and Stiaan Van Zyl were each unbeaten on 41 at the close.

Derbyshire are also making a good fist of their second innings against Durham.

A five-wicket haul from Luis Reece helped them bowl out the visitors for 171, giving them a first-innings lead of 26. And they had extended that to 133 at the close with seven wickets still remaining