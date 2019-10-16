The Hundred: Harry Gurney dismisses criticism over no British coaches

0:32 Harry Gurney dismisses the criticism of there being no British coaches in next year’s inaugural Hundred ahead of Sunday's draft Harry Gurney dismisses the criticism of there being no British coaches in next year’s inaugural Hundred ahead of Sunday's draft

Harry Gurney has defended the absence of British coaches in next year’s The Hundred and insisted the world's best will be in charge for the inaugural edition.

The ex-England fast bowler was chosen as an 'icon' player for Trent Rockets, which represents his county side Nottinghamshire, earlier this month and will be led by New Zealand's longest-serving and most successful captain Stephen Fleming next summer.

Gurney believes working with renowned coaches from around the world provides players with an opportunity to showcase their skills with the aim of potentially earning contracts in the Big Bash and the Indian Premier League.

Stephen Fleming won the Indian Premier League as Chennai Super Kings coach

"We have got an international class calibre coach," Gurney, who won the 2019 Caribbean Premier League on Saturday with Barbados Tridents, told Sky Sports News.

Gurney celebrates winning the Carribean Premier League with Barbados Tridents teammates Shai Hope and Jason Holder

"As far as I am concerned I couldn't care less what the nationality of the coaches are as long as they are the best in the world, which clearly they are.

"It's a great opportunity for them to come and work in a franchise club in England and for us as players as well it now becomes a great shop window for us."

How The Hundred works Begins summer 2020. Eight teams across seven cities

Each side bats for up to 100 balls

Bowling changes ends after every 10 balls

Bowlers will deliver either five or 10 consecutive balls but no more than 20 per match

Each fielding side gets a strategic timeout of up to 150 seconds

A 25-ball powerplay will start each side's innings, with only two fielders allowed outside the initial 30-yard circle

Gurney was joined by England Test captain Joe Root and fellow Trident team-mate Alex Hales in the Rockets side at the opening player picks.

The Rockets have the No 1 overall pick in The Hundred Draft on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, and 32-year-old Gurney has set his sights on playing alongside Rashid Khan and Andre Russell.

Fellow Nottinghamshire team-mate Samit Patel is one of the four top-priced English players in the draft with a reserve figure of £60k, and the former England all-rounder admitted it was a "tough decision" to set the price.

Asked whether he would like to play where he plays his county cricket, Patel said: "Absolutely, I think it is a great place to play cricket. I think we have all seen T20 nights on Friday's have been great. But it is a draft so you could go anywhere."

Both players are excited about the introduction of the eight-team competition into the domestic game and Patel is confident it will receive widespread backing.

"It is going to be massive for cricket," Patel said. "We should all be excited. Fans, players, coaches. It is something new and we are trying to establish a new tournament."

