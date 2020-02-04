New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson to miss first two India ODIs

Kane Williamson sustained a shoulder injury while fielding in a Twenty20 match against India last week

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the first two ODIs against India this week due to a shoulder problem and replaced in the squad by Mark Chapman.

Williamson suffered an "inflamed AC joint in his left shoulder" while fielding in a Twenty20 match against India last week and will miss Wednesday's match in Hamilton and Saturday's clash in Auckland.

India will also be without opening batsman Rohit Sharma, who has been ruled out of the rest of the tour after suffering a calf strain in the final Twenty20 international between the sides.

Rohit retired hurt on Sunday when he was on 60 off 41 balls. He received treatment for several minutes in the 17th over but hobbled off three deliveries later and was unable to continue.

Black Caps physiotherapist Vijay Vallabh said Williamson's injury would be managed cautiously and the batsman might be fit for the third and final match of the series at Mount Maunganui.

"Kane has had an X-ray scan which cleared him of anything serious, but it's best for his recovery that he avoids aggravating the joint for the next few days," Vallabh said in a statement.

"He will continue his fitness training sessions throughout the week and will start batting again on Friday with the prospect of being available for game three next Tuesday."

Tom Latham will stand in for Williamson as captain in the first two matches.