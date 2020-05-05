England Women's World Cup winner Tammy Beaumont gives batting masterclass for Sky Sports

England World Cup winner Tammy Beaumont offers up some top batting tips from this Sky Cricket Masterclass in 2017 England World Cup winner Tammy Beaumont offers up some top batting tips from this Sky Cricket Masterclass in 2017

Anya Shrubsole was the star of the Women's World Cup final in 2017 - but England team-mate Tammy Beaumont was the star of the tournament.

Opener Beaumont hit 410 runs throughout the competition three years ago as her side went on to win the trophy - a tournament she reflected on during Saturday's Sky Watchalong of the final at a sold-out Lord's.

Shortly after England's win in 2017, Tammy returned to her home ground of Canterbury to deliver a batting masterclass for Sky Sports when she was joined out in the middle by our very own Rob Key.

Tammy Beaumont was the leading run-scorer at the 2017 Women's World Cup

Beaumont discussed her early toils at international level and how being given a secure position at the top of the order enabled her to flourish.

Tammy then explained the different methods she uses when advancing down the pitch to seamers, before providing a further example of exactly how it is done by thumping a huge straight six into the stands.

Beaumont also offered up some tips for playing the ramp and reverse-ramp shots - getting a fair few to the fence!

