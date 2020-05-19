Former South African seamer Shaun Pollock gives fast bowling masterclass for Sky Sports

Shaun Pollock demonstrated the art of pace bowling with the help of Michael Atherton and Ian Ward Shaun Pollock demonstrated the art of pace bowling with the help of Michael Atherton and Ian Ward

Former South Africa all-rounder Shaun Pollock delivered a bowling masterclass for Sky Sports Cricket in 2017.

While proficient with the bat, it is his bowling that Pollock is best remembered for and with a Test record of 421 wickets at 23.11 it is easy to see why.

In this masterclass, which you can watch at the top of this page, Pollock talks to Ian Ward about how he achieved such success in his career, starting with a fierce opening spell against England on his Test debut, in which he hit Michael Atherton on the helmet three times before lunch!

Despite that experience, Athers donned the pads to face the Proteas seamer, who he ranks alongside Glenn McGrath and Curtley Ambrose in terms of "line bowlers", once again, this time in the Kia Zone.

As well explaining his basic grip, Pollock also discusses why he enjoyed bowling to left-handers so much, the influence Malcolm Marshall had on his career and helping him to gain extra bounce, as well as the ability to nibble the ball off the seam and the importance of using the width of the crease as a bowler.

It wasn't just in the Test arena that Pollock excelled, he also claimed 393 ODI wickets and ended with a career average of 24.50.

He talks through the different challenges a bowler faces with the white ball and then finished up by giving Atherton a reminder of what he was capable of with a couple of sharp bouncers!

Watch Shaun Pollock's Masterclass in the video above.