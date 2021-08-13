England fight back at Lord's as James Anderson, Joe Root and Rory Burns impress on second day

Joe Root struck a crucial, unbeaten 49 to help England recover from 23-2 in their first innings

Joe Root hit an unbeaten 49 to help prevent familiar top-order failings from derailing England's fightback on day two of the second Test against India at Lord's.

After England slipped to 23-2 inside three balls of the final session, Root rallied the innings and surpassed Graham Gooch into second - behind only Sir Alastair Cook - on the list of England's all-time leading Test run-scorers in the process.

The England captain put on 85 for the third wicket with Rory Burns (49) before the opener was pinned lbw by Mohammed Shami (1-22) late in the day, the home side ultimately closing on 119-3, trailing by 245.

James Anderson finished with five-for as India were bowled out for 364 in their first innings at Lord's

James Anderson (5-62) had earlier helped claw England back into the contest as his 31st Test five-for skittled India for 364 in their first innings - the visitors having added only 88 to their overnight score, for the loss of seven wickets.

England's openers watchfully negotiated their first 14 overs up until tea, but Dom Sibley (11) fell tamely to the second ball after the interval and Mohammed Siraj (2-34) bowled the returning Haseeb Hameed first up.

Root safely saw off the hat-trick delivery and survived two strong lbw shouts from Siraj when on 11 - Virat Kohli reviewing and losing both - before he and Burns then cashed in as the day grew longer.

England's morning could not have got off to a better start, other than if first-day centurion KL Rahul (129) had slapped Ollie Robinson's (2-73) first delivery, rather than his second, straight to cover.

Buoyed by that breakthrough, Anderson struck with his first ball, inducing the edge from Ajinkya Rahane's (1) dangled bat through to Root at first slip.

Danger-man Rishabh Pant, as expected, counter punched, first flaying Anderson away for four over backward point before twice pulling Robinson away in front of square to the fence.

But, soon after charging Mark Wood and slapping four more through extra cover, Pant (37) attempted one shot too many to the England quick and nicked off.

Shami lasted all of two deliveries before chipping Moeen Ali (1-53) to Burns at short mid-wicket, but Ravi Jadeja (40) played responsibly at the other end in shepherding a lengthy Indian tail at least beyond lunch and above 350.

Anderson returned after the break and mopped up the tail to secure yet another five-wicket haul in Tests, while Wood (2-91) bounced out Jadeja to end the innings.

Burns and Sibley then doggedly saw off the new ball and survived the final hour of the afternoon session through to tea, even if it didn't always make for the most entertaining of passages for the watching Lord's crowd.

That crowd was rudely awoken at the start of the evening session, however, as Sibley and Hameed were gone inside three deliveries - a furious Sibley first falling in near-identical fashion to his first-innings dismissal at Trent Bridge as he again picked out the man stationed at short mid-wicket, before Hameed then just seemed to play round a straight one.

But there would be no great batting collapse as Root - once more coming to the crease with the score on 23-2 or similar - again spared England's blushes, looking in sublime touch following his hundred in the first Test.

After a couple of lbw scares, he and Burns began to counter, with the pair at one stage picking up five boundaries in the space of six deliveries - Burns lacing Siraj through the covers and then pulling the Indian quick twice to the fence before Root (8,935 Test runs) moved past Gooch (8,900) with the first of back-to-back fours off Shami.

The scoring slowed as stumps grew nearer and Burns was unfortunate not to see out the day as he was given out lbw to Shami, but Root remains heading into the third morning.

