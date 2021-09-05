England can defy history with record Test run chase to beat India, says Rob Key

England's Haseeb Hameed (L) and Rory Burns walk off after putting together an unbeaten opening partnership of 77 on day four against India

Rob Key believes what would be a record-breaking England run chase on the final day of a gripping fourth Test against India cannot be ruled out.

Joe Root's side were set a daunting 368 for victory after India amassed 466 in their second innings at The Oval, but openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed shaved 77 off that target before stumps.

With the conditions still batting-friendly, Sky Sports pundit Key feels an England win remains possible - though that would require their highest-ever successful chase in Tests, exceeding the dramatic Ashes victory at Headingley two years ago when Ben Stokes steered the home side past their 359 target for a one-wicket triumph.

"All history is against them chasing that down but that is such a good pitch, that's such a good start from England's openers, who knows?" said Key.

"What is it, a little over three an over, something like that? It's going to be a fascinating day and you're going into it with all results possible.

"If you've got to price it up, the draw's the favourite, then India then England but there's nothing between those two.

"Then within an hour tomorrow that price could completely change. It's going to be unbelievable to watch."

Hameed, who outscored his partner to reach 43 not out at the close, is playing on his third Test since returning to the team for the first time in almost five years.

Key feels the changes to the opener's game during his lengthy absence from Test cricket have made an enormous difference to England's chances of converting their promising start into a match-winning performance.

"I love the fact that Hameed used to block the absolute life out of it and he's come back - now he's found a cut shot, he's clipping the ball, he's looking for the drive," he added.

"So you feel he's looking to score and that takes the pressure off Rory Burns. The bowlers know if they miss their length they're under a bit of pressure and that's what he's done so well.

"That's what has helped Burns, that's why it's been a good partnership. I thought England's openers were fantastic the way they came out. That wasn't about 'can you bat on that surface' because all day long you can bat on that surface.

Moeen Ali praised Burns and Hameed for their performance during the final session as England reached 77 without loss

"It was about how long they'd spent in the field, the fact that the series is on the line and India have momentum after the way they batted, so I thought they were outstanding."

England vice-captain Moeen Ali also praised the performance of the opening pair and labelled India spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who sent down more overs than any other bowler on the fourth evening, as the biggest threat to the home side.

"Jasprit Bumrah is one of those bowlers that can make anything happen but Jadeja is the biggest threat on that wicket," he said.

"It's such a flat wicket but we're still going to have to play well. India always fight back strongly and that's something we're going to have to be wary about.

India spinner Ravindra Jadeja could represent the biggest threat to England as they chase 368 to win at The Oval

"I thought the boys batted excellently. We knew if we get through the first 10 to 15 overs, the two guys who are in are very disciplined.

"They've done it before in the series when they put on an amazing partnership, so hopefully they can do it again tomorrow."

