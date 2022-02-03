Women's Ashes: England captain Heather Knight rues lack of 'killer instinct' as Australia retain trophy

Heather Knight was out for a golden duck as England suffered a 27-run defeat in the first Women's Ashes ODI

England captain Heather Knight lamented a lack of "killer instinct" as her side failed in their bid to regain the Ashes in Australia.

England slumped to a 27-run defeat in the first one-day international of the multi-format series as Ashes holders Australia moved onto an unassailable eight points.

Knight's side restricted the hosts to 205-9 in Canberra but then fell to 178 all out as their hopes of winning the Ashes for the first time since 2014 were dashed.

England - who can still draw the series if they win the final two ODIs in Melbourne - were also primed for victory in the standalone Test match, only for a late collapse to leave them clinging on for a draw.

Speaking after the first ODI at Manuka Oval, Knight said: "We are not far away. We have gone toe to toe with Australia and our mentality this series has been really good.

Beth Mooney top-scored for Australia with 73 in her side's total of 205-9 in Canberra

"We haven't quite been able to get over the line, which is a shame but we believe we are good enough to beat them.

"We just haven't had the killer instinct but when you let a few things slip they are the sort of team that make you pay for it."

Australia, who lead the series 8-4 with two matches remaining, thrashed England in the first T20 international before the second and third T20s were washed out.

Knight said: "In the games we have played we have not been able to string batting and bowling together and put in a complete performance. You need to do that when you play one of the best sides in the world.

"The goal is to get the Ashes back so there is bound to be disappointment. We can be proud of some of the stuff we have done but ultimately we have to win games.

Australia seamer Darcie Brown bagged four wickets, including Knight, Nat Sciver and Tammy Beaumont

"We now have two more games to hopefully nail those performances and were are still in with a chance of drawing the series, which has to be our focus now.

"With the World Cup [in New Zealand] coming up, our focus also turns to that and being in the best shape possible to be successful there."

On Thursday's defeat at Manuka Oval, Knight added: "I thought we bowled outstandingly and were really unlucky not to get a few more wickets earlier on.

"We took the game to them and bowled perfectly to the plan and adapted to the pitch. I thought Kate Cross, Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole at the top were all outstanding.

"We kept losing wickets in the chase so it was frustrating. You would back yourselves to chase that total but the Aussies bowled really well and we just couldn't string that partnership together.

"I am proud of the way the girls fought. The lower order kept us in it a little bit, kept us alive, but unfortunately the Ashes have gone."