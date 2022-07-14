England vs South Africa women's series: How to watch second ODI live on Sky Sports

Everything you need to know ahead of England's second ODI against South Africa on Friday, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 1.30pm.

After a comprehensive victory in Northampton, England will be looking to replicate both their bowling and batting performances in Bristol come Friday as they look to make it 2-0 in the three-match ODI series.

Emma Lamb, earning her third ODI cap and playing in just her fifth game for England across all formats, looked every inch a seasoned international star as she struck 102 off 97 balls to drive England's chase of 219 in the first ODI.

Tammy Beaumont (1) fell early, bowled by a beauty from Marizanne Kapp (1-45), but the hosts were otherwise largely untroubled, with Nat Sciver (55) also firing a 31-ball fifty as England romped to victory with a massive 107 balls to spare.

It means England lead the multi-format series 4-2 following off the back of the drawn Test match between the two sides.

Sciver also impressed with the ball, claiming 4-59 as South Africa were bowled out for 218 in 47.4 overs. But it was Katherine Brunt who was the pick of the bowlers - back in the team, having retired from Test cricket - as she claimed 3-18 from her nine overs.

How can I watch it?

Watch the second one-day international between England and South Africa, live on Sky Sports Cricket on Friday. Coverage begins at 1.30pm, with the first ball at 2pm.

Squads:

England: Heather Knight (C), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt.

South Africa: Sune Luus (C), Anneke Bosch, Trisha Chetty, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Lizelle Lee, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Andrie Steyn, Chloe Tryon, Laura Wolvaardt.