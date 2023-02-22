Phoebe Graham blog: England hitting all right notes, just at right time at Women's T20 World Cup

Infectious energy paired with individual freedom are the mantras 'Lewy' (Jon Lewis) has instilled into this England women's team.

It is a transition that's given the group a new lease of life. It allows young players like Alice Capsey and Sophia Dunkley to express themselves while removing the weight of the world from those like Nat Sciver-Brunt and Heather Knight.

They have the hunger to break ceilings, show strong self-belief and I believe they have what it takes to win this tournament.

England have qualified for the semi-final this Friday against South Africa and what's promising to see is they've come into form, as a team, exactly at the right time. They've played some fantastic cricket to this point, but have always portrayed in tone that they are 'not quite there yet'.

We've seen lots of brilliant individual performances, Capsey scoring the fastest 50 in T20 cricket, Glenny (Sarah Glenn) taking seven wickets but what we've wanted to see is them all firing at the same time. Against Pakistan, England did just that and won as a collective.

They set a record score of 213 in women's T20 cricket. Everyone contributed, with bat, with ball and in the field. Nat Sciver-Brunt was exceptional scoring 81 not out from 40 balls becoming the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 176 runs in four matches - she is in the form of her life.

I was most impressed with Katherine Sciver-Brunt's bounce back from the India game. She took 2-14 off 4 overs and demonstrated her grit, determination and class. In this new transition, one of the biggest challenges is for experienced players to understand how they continue contributing to the team's success.

After going for 39 in three overs against India, she acknowledged how she fit within the team, she admitted she 'doesn't have to perform for the team to get through to semi-finals', she recognised she didn't have to 'try as hard' to perform. Despite Pakistan being lesser competition, this is huge confidence for herself and the team going into the semi-final.

It shows the roles in the team fit; it also shows the whole team are singing from the same hymn book. When this team hits the right notes at the right time, they are dominating.

I've just returned home from my time in New Zealand, playing domestic cricket in the Super Smash and commentating on England men's win in Mount Maunganui. It couldn't be a more exciting time to be part of this era of English cricket.

England are creating a brand of global cricket that entices you to watch and makes you proud to be English. With England women joining 'Bazball', we see 'Lewyball' emerge, they want to join the party and set new records themselves.

England are hitting all the right notes, just at the right time - the timing of these performances couldn't be any better. Good luck England, if you play in this same style and with the same confidence in this semi-final, we will see even more records being set in English cricket.

England will face South Africa in the second semi-final on Friday, a day after Australia play India in the first, with both matches live on Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30pm (1pm first ball).