Women's Ashes: Sophie Ecclestone tells England youngsters 'back yourselves against Australia'

Sophie Ecclestone has urged England's younger players to "back yourself" against Australia, despite being underdogs for the Women's Ashes series - which begins live on Sky Sports this Thursday.

Australia have held the Ashes since 2015 and have won the last two editions 12-4 on points, while they are also the reigning world champions in both the 50-over and 20-over formats of the game.

Despite being just 24 years old, Ecclestone will be the oldest player in a young England bowling line-up that includes Issy Wong, Lauren Bell and Lauren Filer.

Seam bowler Filer, 22, has been a regular in the Western Storm side over recent seasons and has earned her first full call-up.

Asked on Sky Sports News what advice she will give her younger team-mates, Ecclestone said: "Just enjoy it. Enjoy the challenge. If you get a wicket, celebrate it hard and back yourself."

Sticking to the basics

A record-breaking crowd is set to descend on Trent Bridge for the Women's Ashes Test match on Thursday - with over 11,000 tickets already sold.

Ecclestone knows red-ball cricket requires a different mindset to the limited-overs formats and wants to keep things simple.

"I've just got to do my basics for longer. For me, it's making sure I don't get bored before the batter does. Every time Heather [Knight] comes up to me she always says 'bowl your best ball, bowl your best ball'. So keep it simple and do the basics for longer," she explained.

"Heather will give the ball to me in pressure situations. Sometimes I will get frustrated when I'm not able to do what she wants but I love being in pressure situations and hopefully I can take some wickets for her."

Image: England's Sophie Ecclestone will be the lead spin bowler in the Test match at Trent Bridge

Ecclestone: England are underdogs

Tammy Beaumont says England will try to play aggressively but concedes they are the underdogs, which Ecclestone agrees with.

"The Ashes is always so exciting. Australia are a great team and a force to be reckoned with. I think we are going there as underdogs so it's really exciting for us to put up a fight against them.

"It's always a great battle when we play against them. They are the best team in the world for a reason, they have some great players but hopefully we can challenge them."

Women's Ashes schedule (all games live on Sky Sports)

Test match (Trent Bridge) - Thursday June 22 - Monday June 26 (11am start)

- Thursday June 22 - Monday June 26 (11am start) First T20 international (Edgbaston) - Saturday July 1 (6.35pm start)

- Saturday July 1 (6.35pm start) Second T20 international (The Kia Oval) - Wednesday July 5 (6.35pm start)

- Wednesday July 5 (6.35pm start) Third T20 international (Lord's) - Saturday July 8 (6.35pm start)

Saturday July 8 (6.35pm start) First one-day internationa l (Unique Stadium, Bristol) - Wednesday, July 12 (1pm start)

l - Wednesday, July 12 (1pm start) Second one-day internationa l (The Ageas Bowl) - Sunday July 16 (11am start)

l - Sunday July 16 (11am start) Third one-day international (Taunton) - Tuesday July 18 (1pm start)

How does the scoring system work for the Women's Ashes?

The winners of the Test match earn four points, with the teams taking two points each in the event of a draw. Two points are awarded for victories in each of the white-ball games, with sides picking up a point apiece in the event of a tie or no result.

