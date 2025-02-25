England's Champions Trophy semi-final hopes clearer after Australia vs South Africa washout in Rawalpindi
England will reach Champions Trophy semi-finals if they win last two group games against Afghanistan on Wednesday and South Africa on Saturday - but one defeat will end their tournament early; South Africa's Group B encounter with Australia in Rawalpindi rained off without a ball bowled
Tuesday 25 February 2025 12:42, UK
England have been given clarity in their bid to qualify for the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy after Australia's clash with South Africa in Rawalpindi was rained off.
Jos Buttler's side now know that wins over Afghanistan in Lahore on Wednesday and then South Africa in Karachi on Saturday, both live on Sky Sports, will be enough to reach the last four - and that a defeat in either match will see them dumped out.
Australia and South Africa took a point apiece from Tuesday's washout and now sit on three each after beating England and Afghanistan respectively in their opening games of the tournament.
- Champions Trophy tables - latest from Groups A and B ↕️
- Got Sky? Stream Champions Trophy on Sky Sports app 📱
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with NOW 📺💻
Persistent drizzle prevented any play in Rawalpindi, with the umpires eventually calling the match off at 12.15pm UK time with no prospect of a reduced 20-over contest taking place.
South Africa remain top of the group on net run-rate after the 107-run drubbing of Afghanistan in Karachi, with Australia in second place following their five-wicket victory over England, in which they chased an ICC tournament record 352 in Lahore.
Leeds-born Coventry City fan Josh Inglis scored 120 not out off 86 balls for Australia as Ben Duckett's Champions Trophy-record innings of 165 came in vain for England.
India and New Zealand have already qualified from Group A courtesy of back-to-back victories, with those results eliminating host nation Pakistan as well as Bangladesh.
The only things left to be decided in that pool are who tops the table and who picks up the wooden spoon.
Winless Pakistan and Bangladesh meet in Rawalpindi on Thursday, before unbeaten India and New Zealand lock horns in Dubai on Sunday in the final match of the group stages.
Watch England vs Afghanistan live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from 8.30am on Wednesday (9am first ball).
What's next for Australia and South Africa?
Australia conclude their Group B campaign versus Afghanistan in Lahore on Friday (9am), before South Africa vs England takes place in Karachi on Saturday (9am).
Champions Trophy 2025 - results/fixtures 🏏
All games 9am UK time; all live on Sky Sports
Group A
- February 19: New Zealand beat Pakistan by 60 runs ⚫
- February 20: India beat Bangladesh by six wickets 🔵
- February 23: India beat Pakistan by six wickets 🔵
- February 24: New Zealand beat Bangladesh by five wickets ⚫
- February 27: Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Rawalpindi)
- March 2: New Zealand vs India (Dubai)
Group B
- February 21: South Africa beat Afghanistan by 107 runs 🟢
- February 22: Australia beat England by five wickets 🟡
- February 25: Australia vs South Africa (Match rained off) ☔❌
- February 26: Afghanistan vs England (Lahore)
- February 28: Afghanistan vs Australia (Lahore)
- March 1: South Africa vs England (Karachi)
Semi-finals
- March 4: Semi-final - A1 v B2 (Dubai)
- March 5: Semi-final 2 - A2 v B1 (Lahore)
Final
- March 9: Final (Lahore or Dubai)