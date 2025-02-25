England's Champions Trophy semi-final hopes clearer after Australia vs South Africa washout in Rawalpindi

England have been given clarity in their bid to qualify for the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy after Australia's clash with South Africa in Rawalpindi was rained off.

Jos Buttler's side now know that wins over Afghanistan in Lahore on Wednesday and then South Africa in Karachi on Saturday, both live on Sky Sports, will be enough to reach the last four - and that a defeat in either match will see them dumped out.

Australia and South Africa took a point apiece from Tuesday's washout and now sit on three each after beating England and Afghanistan respectively in their opening games of the tournament.

Image: How it stands in Group B ahead of England vs Afghanistan on Wednesday

Persistent drizzle prevented any play in Rawalpindi, with the umpires eventually calling the match off at 12.15pm UK time with no prospect of a reduced 20-over contest taking place.

South Africa remain top of the group on net run-rate after the 107-run drubbing of Afghanistan in Karachi, with Australia in second place following their five-wicket victory over England, in which they chased an ICC tournament record 352 in Lahore.

Leeds-born Coventry City fan Josh Inglis scored 120 not out off 86 balls for Australia as Ben Duckett's Champions Trophy-record innings of 165 came in vain for England.

India and New Zealand have already qualified from Group A courtesy of back-to-back victories, with those results eliminating host nation Pakistan as well as Bangladesh.

The only things left to be decided in that pool are who tops the table and who picks up the wooden spoon.

Winless Pakistan and Bangladesh meet in Rawalpindi on Thursday, before unbeaten India and New Zealand lock horns in Dubai on Sunday in the final match of the group stages.

Image: Jos Buttler's England will reach the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy if they win their final two group games against South Africa and Afghanistan

What's next for Australia and South Africa?

Australia conclude their Group B campaign versus Afghanistan in Lahore on Friday (9am), before South Africa vs England takes place in Karachi on Saturday (9am).

Champions Trophy 2025 - results/fixtures 🏏

All games 9am UK time; all live on Sky Sports

Group A

Group B

February 21 : South Africa beat Afghanistan by 107 runs 🟢

: 🟢 February 22: Australia beat England by five wickets 🟡

February 25: Australia vs South Africa (Match rained off) ☔❌

February 26: Afghanistan vs England (Lahore)

Afghanistan vs England (Lahore) February 28: Afghanistan vs Australia (Lahore)

Afghanistan vs Australia (Lahore) March 1: South Africa vs England (Karachi)

Semi-finals

March 4: Semi-final - A1 v B2 (Dubai)

Semi-final - A1 v B2 (Dubai) March 5: Semi-final 2 - A2 v B1 (Lahore)

Final