Champions Trophy final, India vs New Zealand: UK time, venue, how to watch on Sky - and what happened to England?

All you need to know ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy final as India take on New Zealand, live on Sky Sports.

When is it?

Sunday, with the game beginning at 9am UK and Irish time. Build-up starts at 8.30am on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event and you can also stream without a contract on NOW.

Where is it?

Dubai. While Pakistan are the official hosts of the tournament, India are playing their games in the UAE after opting not to travel to Pakistan due to political tensions.

The final would have been staged in Lahore had India not qualified but with Rohit Sharma's men securing their spot in a third straight Champions Trophy final, the match has shifted to the Emirates.

India's road to the final

New Zealand's road to the final

India's star players

Most runs: Virat Kohli (261)

Virat Kohli (261) Highest score: Shubman Gill (101no vs Bangladesh)

Shubman Gill (101no vs Bangladesh) Most wickets: Mohammed Shami (8)

Mohammed Shami (8) Best bowling figures: Varun Chakravarthy (5-42 vs New Zealand)

New Zealand's star players

Most runs: Rachin Ravindra (226)

Rachin Ravindra (226) Highest score: Tom Latham (118no vs Pakistan)

Tom Latham (118no vs Pakistan) Most wickets: Matt Henry (10)

Matt Henry (10) Best bowling figures: Matt Henry (5-42 vs India)

What happened when the teams met in the group stage?

New Zealand restricted India to 249-9 with seamer Matt Henry taking 5-42 but his figures were matched by India leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy as the Black Caps were bowled out for 205 in reply to lose by 44 runs.

What happened to England?

They had a shocker, losing all three group matches - to Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa - and getting progressively worse in each game.

Their meek defeat to the Proteas was reminiscent of the dark days pre-2015 before captain Eoin Morgan turned them into a feared white-ball side.

Morgan's successor as skipper, Jos Buttler, resigned ahead of the match against South Africa, with Harry Brook favourite to take over.

When is the next Champions Trophy?

This tournament will return in 2029 with India as hosts, so will that country be the defending champions, too?

India will also host cricket's next two global ICC events - the Women's 50-over World Cup in October of this year and then the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup, alongside Sri Lanka.

