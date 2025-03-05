Champions Trophy: New Zealand hammer South Africa by 50 runs to book final meeting with India on Sunday

New Zealand will meet India in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy after they beat South Africa by 50 runs in their semi-final in Lahore.

Rachin Ravindra (108 off 101 balls) and Kane Williamson (102 off 94) both hit sparkling centuries, while skipper Mitchell Santner claimed 3-43 as the Black Caps comfortably defended the imposing 363 they set South Africa for victory, despite David Miller (100no off 67) hitting a magnificent seventh ODI century.

Santner dismissed opposite number Temba Bavuma (56), adding the key wicket of Rassie van der Dussen (69) - bowled by a beauty - after the pair put on 105 for the second wicket, before dismissing dangerman Heinrich Klaasen (3).

The one concern for New Zealand could be the fitness of fast bowler Matt Henry (2-43) ahead of Sunday's final in Dubai. The tournament's leading wicket-taker appeared to injure his shoulder when claiming the catch to see off Klaasen, briefly leaving the field before bowling two further overs but not his full allocation of 10.

The concern over Henry far from derailed the Black Caps' bid for victory, however, with their combination of spinners running through the South Africa order as they lost six for 57 runs before Miller's big-hitting heroics late on.

The steady stream of wickets falling at the other end saw the Proteas slip well behind the required rate, with Miller's stunning knock only really serving his pursuit of an individual milestone - which he brought up off the very last ball of the match after personally smashing 48 from the final three overs.

Score summary - New Zealand beat South Africa by 50 runs New Zealand 362-6 in 50 overs: Rachin Ravindra (108 off 101), Kane Williamson (102 off 94); Lungi Ngidi (3-72), Kagiso Rabada (2-70) South Africa 312-9 in 50 overs: David Miller (100no off 67), Rassie van der Dussen (69 off 66); Mitchell Santner (3-43), Matt Henry (2-43)

New Zealand lost their group-stage meeting with India earlier in the tournament, also held in Dubai, suffering a 44-run defeat to their final opponents.

Ravindra and Williamson centuries spark semi-final win

Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium has been the most favourable to batters throughout the tournament and New Zealand opted to make first use of the surface after Santner won the toss.

Ravindra almost immediately looked in sublime touch, belting three fours off one Marco Jansen over, before dishing out the same punishment to Wiaan Mulder in the 18th to bring up a 47-ball fifty.

Will Young (21) will be kicking himself for not cashing in, skying a Lungi Ngidi (3-72) slower ball to mid-off, but Williamson made sure he was not to miss out in such fashion - although he was dropped by wicketkeeper Klaasen when on 56.

He and Ravindra shared in a 164-run stand for the second wicket, Ravindra bringing up a fifth ODI century in the process - every single one of them scored at an ICC tournament - and Williamson a 15th, shortly after his partner's departure when edging Kagiso Rabada (2-70) behind in the 34th over.

Williamson went through to his hundred with a ramped four fine - his second fifty coming in just 30 balls - but the same shot would bring about his demise four deliveries later to short fine-leg.

Tom Latham (4) quickly came and went within eight balls, New Zealand slipping to 257-4 and suddenly in danger of failing to make the most of the fine platform laid by Ravindra and Williamson - until Daryl Mitchell (49no off 37) and Glenn Phillips (49no off 27) led the charge in a final eight overs that would reap 101 runs!

Ryan Rickelton (17) played a couple of eye-catching shots early on in South Africa's reply, but failed to make a sizeable contribution, while Bavuma by contrast was very scratchy to start but would kick on to a seventh ODI fifty.

Van der Dussen followed him through to a 17th half century of his own two overs later but, just as the Proteas' chase seemed to be picking up pace - 55 added in a seven-over spell from the 20th - the pair departed in quick succession to Santner when well set.

Santner's delivery to see off Van der Dussen was a gorgeous bit of deception, darting into the right-hander's leg stump before straightening and hitting middle as he played down the wrong line.

From there, South Africa's hopes of reaching the final swiftly subsided just as their lower order did to New Zealand's spinners, with only Miller's blistering boundary assault that contained 10 fours and four sixes providing any sort of resistance as the Black Caps clinched a comprehensive victory.

New Zealand's road to the final

India's road to the final

Watch the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy final live on Sky Sports Cricket from 8.30am on Sunday (first ball, 9am).