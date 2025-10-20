Women's Cricket World Cup: England, Australia and South Africa are through to the semi-finals, but who will join them?

England have secured their place in the Women's Cricket World Cup semi-finals and there remains one more spot up for grabs, but who will it go to?

England booked their spot after a thrilling four-run victory against tournament co-hosts India with Heather Knight hitting her third ODI century.

England now sit second in the table, with the top four teams making it through to the penultimate stage, with the first semi-final taking place on Wednesday October 29 in Guwahati or Colombo, and the second on Thursday October 30 in Navi Mumbai, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

The first team will play the fourth-placed team and the second will face the third.

What other teams have qualified?

Defending champions Australia were the first team to qualify for the semi-finals and currently sit at the top of the table with nine points.

Like England, Australia have won all of their matches so far but beat Charlotte Edwards' team on net run-rate.

South Africa was the second team to secure their spot after New Zealand's match against Pakistan was washed out on Saturday.

England qualified after their thrilling win against India on Sunday.

Which team can grab the final place?

India and New Zealand both have four points, with the co-hosts ahead on net run-rate and the two teams face each other on Thursday October 23.

The winner of that match will heavily increase their chances of booking a semi-final spot.

Both teams will also need to win their other remaining game. India face sixth-placed Bangladesh on Sunday October 26, whilst New Zealand play England the same day.

Bangladesh will need to win their remaining games against India and Sri Lanka as well as hoping New Zealand lose to England, which will swing net run-rate in their favour.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will also need to win all of their remaining matches in order to be in with a chance but the unpredictable weather in Colombo could make things even more difficult.

England's World Cup results and fixtures

