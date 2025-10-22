Women's Cricket World Cup: England, Australia, South Africa, India through to the semi-finals as New Zealand fall short
Australia, South Africa, India, and England are through to the Cricket World Cup semi-finals; New Zealand miss out on the final qualification spot; watch every match of the tournament live on Sky Sports Cricket
Thursday 23 October 2025 19:53, UK
The Women’s Cricket World Cup semi-finalists are now confirmed after India came out on top against New Zealand to wrap up the fourth spot.
All eight teams play seven matches during the round-robin group stage, with the top four in the standings then progressing to the semi-finals on Wednesday and Thursday - both live on Sky Sports.
England secured their spot in the knockout stages with two matches to spare after a four-run win over tournament co-hosts India on Sunday, with Australia, South Africa, and India the other sides confirmed in the last four.
Bangladesh and Pakistan are both unable to qualify, having registered two points from their first six matches, and it is now confirmed that New Zealand and Sri Lanka are out of contention for the last semi-final spot after India picked up another win.
How did India claim final qualification spot?
India won their vital clash with New Zealand on Thursday by 53 runs (DLS method). Prior to the match, both sides were on four points from their five matches but now India move onto six points from six matches.
The co-hosts also have the better net run-rate and have now won three matches compared to the White Ferns' one.
Now, regardless of their result in their final group game against Bangladesh, they are through.
Can England still finish top?
England's hopes of ending in top spot are over after a six-wicket loss to Australia on Wednesday, moving Australia top on 11 points from six matches and one ahead of South Africa.
Australia and South Africa meet in a top-of-the-table clash on Saturday in Indore, where the winner would guarantee top spot and secure a semi-final clash against the team finishing fourth.
If Australia vs South Africa is rained off or tied, in which case the sides would take a point each, Australia will finish top with South Africa second or third, depending on the result of England vs New Zealand on Sunday.
England sit on nine points from six matches and can finish no worse than third and no higher than second in the standings, so their semi-final opponent will be the loser of Australia's match against South Africa.
England's World Cup results and fixtures
All times UK and Ireland, all live on Sky Sports
- vs South Africa: Friday October 3 - Won by 10 wickets
- vs Bangladesh: Tuesday October 7 - Won by four wickets
- vs Sri Lanka: Saturday October 11 - Won by 89 runs
- vs Pakistan: Wednesday October 15 - Match abandoned
- vs India : Sunday October 19 - Won by four runs
- vs Australia: Wednesday October 22 - lost by six wickets
- vs New Zealand (Vizag): Sunday October 26 (5.30am)
Watch England vs New Zealand at the World Cup live on Sky Sports Cricket from 5am on Sunday (5.30am first ball).