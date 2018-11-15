Joe Root reprimanded for dissent during the second Test in Sri Lanka

Joe Root appeared to disagree with a decision by umpire Marais Erasmus

England captain Joe Root has received a reprimand and one demerit point from the ICC for a show of dissent in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Kandy.

Root was found to have breached the ICC's Code of Conduct on day two of the second Test after appearing to disagree with a decision by umpire Marais Erasmus.

A statement released by the ICC read: "Root was found to have violated Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which related to 'showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an international match'.

"The incident happened in the 76th over of Sri Lanka's innings when Root appeared to show dissent at umpire Marais Erasmus' decision by shaking his head and then kicking the turf after Dilruwan Perera had been given not-out off Moeen Ali.

"Root pleaded not guilty to the charge and, as such, a hearing took place after the day's play following which the match referee found the England captain guilty of dissent as charged and handed him an official reprimand and one demerit point."

There was more controversy earlier in the evening when England were awarded five penalty runs after Sri Lankan batsman Roshen Silva was deemed to have run one short deliberately.

Silva failed to ground his bat while running two with tailender Akila Dananjaya, after his shot towards the third-man boundary was intercepted before hitting the rope.

Umpire Erasmus judged it a deliberate attempt to retain the strike, called one short and boosted England's first innings from 285 to 290 using law 18.5.

Batsman Dimuth Karunaratne said: "I don't think Roshen did it deliberately, he thought the ball had gone for four and he came back to his partner to give a high five.

"Those things can happen, it's part of the game and we don't blame him. We are not so worried about the five runs.

"The team manager spoke to the umpires and they thought Roshen did it deliberately."

Silva went on to top score for Sri Lanka with 85 as the hosts fought back from 165-6 to reach 336 in their first innings - securing a 46-run overnight lead after day two.

England finished the day on 0-0 after Rory Burns and Jack Leach successfully saw out one over before the close of play.