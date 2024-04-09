Pakistan vs New Zealand: Mohammad Amir in T20 squad after reversing retirement ahead of World Cup

Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim have been named in Pakistan's 17-player T20 squad for their home series against New Zealand after the duo announced they were coming out of retirement ahead of the World Cup in June.

Fast bowler Amir made himself available for the T20 World Cup in June, live on Sky Sports, more than three years after retiring from international cricket.

The 31-year-old served three months in prison in 2011 for his part in the spot-fixing scandal and was also given a five-year ban from all forms of the game.

Amir's last international appearance came against England in August 2020 but he has continued to play in franchise cricket.

"Amir and Imad possess undeniable match-winning capabilities, and we trust they will consistently deliver strong performances to bolster the team's objectives," Pakistan's selection committee member Wahab Riaz said.

The five-match series against New Zealand takes place from April 18-27 and will also see Babar Azam begin his new captaincy stint with Pakistan.

Babar relinquished all-format captaincy last year when Pakistan failed to make it to the semi-finals of the ODI World Cup in India with Shaheen Shah Afridi stepping up.

Pakistan have also called up uncapped batters Muhammad Irfan Khan and Usman Khan.

Image: England beat Pakistan by five wickets in the T20 World Cup in 2022

Usman was banned for five years by the Emirates Cricket Board this month after he showed interest in playing for his country of birth and attended a camp for Pakistani cricketers in Kakul.

The batter was accused of using "the opportunities and development provided by the ECB to him to seek out other prospects".

Pakistan lost to England in the T20 World Cup final in Australia two years ago under the captaincy of Babar. They kick off their campaign this year against co-hosts United States on June 6 with the showpiece fixture against India being played in New York, live on Sky Sports.

Pakistan squad vs New Zealand: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohmmad Amir, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Zaman Khan.

