Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum gives batting masterclass for Sky Sports
Last Updated: 12/05/20 12:02pm
Brendon McCullum demonstrated his batting and captaincy talents during a live masterclass in The Zone at Lord's a few years ago.
The former Black Caps skipper joined Ian Ward and Shane Warne to talk about his 'no fear' attitude to cricket, in a video you can watch at the top of the page.
- Muttiah Muralitharan Masterclass
- Darren Gough Masterclass
- Steve Waugh Masterclass
- Jack Russell Masterclass
- Daniel Vettori Masterclass
- Mitchell Johnson Masterclass
- Kevin Pietersen Masterclass
Wardy quizzed McCullum on his attacking style which revolutionised the short formats, with the New Zealander highlighting some of the drills he went through to boost his shot selection.
McCullum also analysed some of his biggest triumphs in the Test arena - including the history-making triple-century against India and world-record 54-ball hundred against Australia in his 101st and final Test.
Watch Brendon McCullum Masterclass in the video above.