Jacques Kallis appointed South Africa batting consultant
Last Updated: 18/12/19 11:52am
Jacques Kallis is the latest South Africa legend to join the national side’s backroom staff after being named as the team’s batting consultant for their summer.
Kallis, who is South Africa's record Test run-scorer with 13,206 runs, follows in the footsteps of old team-mates Graeme Smith and Mark Boucher, who have been appointed as interim team director and head coach respectively.
Kallis is regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders in history, having played 519 times for South Africa across all formats before his retirement in 2014.
The 44-year-old will begin working immediately with the squad on Wednesday at their training camp in Pretoria.
South Africa are preparing to face England in a nine-week tour that includes four Test matches, three ODIs and three T20Is, all live on Sky Sports.
Kallis boasts a combined 519 international matches for South Africa with 25 534 runs and 577 wickets. He retired from all forms of international cricket in 2014 after amassing 62 international centuries – 45 Test and 17 ODI – averaging 55.37 and 44.36 in each format respectively. pic.twitter.com/v1uG8vf22R— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 18, 2019
The tour begins with the first Test at Centurion on Boxing Day for Boucher's debut as head coach after he was appointed on a four-year deal.
The visit of England comes at a troubled time for Cricket South Africa, with chief executive Thabang Moroe currently suspended after allegations of misconduct.