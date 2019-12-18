Jacques Kallis appointed South Africa batting consultant

Jacques Kallis is South Africa's batting consultant for their summer

Kallis, who is South Africa's record Test run-scorer with 13,206 runs, follows in the footsteps of old team-mates Graeme Smith and Mark Boucher, who have been appointed as interim team director and head coach respectively.

Kallis, who is South Africa's record Test run-scorer with 13,206 runs, follows in the footsteps of old team-mates Graeme Smith and Mark Boucher, who have been appointed as interim team director and head coach respectively.

Kallis is regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders in history, having played 519 times for South Africa across all formats before his retirement in 2014.

The 44-year-old will begin working immediately with the squad on Wednesday at their training camp in Pretoria.

South Africa are preparing to face England in a nine-week tour that includes four Test matches, three ODIs and three T20Is, all live on Sky Sports.

Kallis boasts a combined 519 international matches for South Africa with 25 534 runs and 577 wickets. He retired from all forms of international cricket in 2014 after amassing 62 international centuries – 45 Test and 17 ODI – averaging 55.37 and 44.36 in each format respectively. pic.twitter.com/v1uG8vf22R — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 18, 2019

The tour begins with the first Test at Centurion on Boxing Day for Boucher's debut as head coach after he was appointed on a four-year deal.

The visit of England comes at a troubled time for Cricket South Africa, with chief executive Thabang Moroe currently suspended after allegations of misconduct.