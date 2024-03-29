England wrap up 4-1 T20 series victory in New Zealand after five-wicket win in Wellington

England wrapped up a 4-1 T20 series victory as they beat New Zealand by five wickets in the fifth match at Wellington.

Chasing 137, captain Heather Knight and Nat Sciver-Brunt put together a crucial 57 for the fourth wicket to put England in control.

England's bowlers took early control by reducing the hosts to 31-4, Sciver-Brunt taking 2-24.

Image: Captain Heather Knight combined with Nat Sciver-Brunt for a crucial 57 en route to victory

Brooke Halliday hit 33 before holing out to Alice Capsey off Sophie Ecclestone, who finished with 3-30, while wicketkeeper Izzy Gaze reached an unbeaten 51 off the final ball as they lifted the total to 136-6.

Maia Bouchier, who finished with an England record for a series with 223 runs, fell early in the reply.

Alice Capsey (25) and Danni Wyatt (21) fell before the halfway point, but Sciver-Brunt (31) and Knight took the game away from New Zealand.

Knight fell for 35 with five needed to win, Sophia Dunkley taking just two balls to finish the job with seven balls to spare.

The teams start a three-match ODI series in Wellington on Monday.

England's schedule in New Zealand:

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here...