World Matchplay: Fixtures and results with Michael van Gerwen, Luke Humphries, Fallon Sherrock in action

The final the World Matchplay Darts take place on Super Sunday in Blackpool with Michael van Gerwen facing Luke Humphries at the Winter Gardens.

Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries will meet in the final of the Betfred World Matchplay on Sunday - live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm after the world's top two won their semi-final ties in Blackpool.

The final takes place on Sunday, as the remaining two players compete for the £200,000 top prize and the coveted Phil Taylor Trophy.

This year's visit to the Winter Gardens will once again feature the Betfred Women's World Matchplay, which will see eight players competing in the third edition of the event on the afternoon of Sunday.

World Matchplay Darts schedule

Sunday July 21

Afternoon Session (1pm)

Women's World Matchplay

Quarter-Finals:

Beau Greaves v Katie Sheldon

Mikuru Suzuki v Noa-Lynn van Leuven

Fallon Sherrock v Anastasia Dobromyslova

Lisa Ashton v Rhian O'Sullivan

Semi-Finals:

Greaves/Sheldon v Suzuki/Van Leuven

Sherrock/Dobromyslova v Ashton/O'Sullivan

Final

Evening Session (7.30pm)

World Matchplay Final

Luke Humphries vs Michael van Gerwen

World Matchplay Darts results

Saturday July 20

Semi-Finals:

Luke Humphries 17-10 James Wade

Michael van Gerwen 17-13 Michael Smith

Friday July 19

Quarter-Finals:

Thursday July 18

Quarter-Finals:

Wednesday July 17

Second round:

Tuesday July 16

Second round:

Monday July 15

First Round:

Sunday July 14

First Round:

Saturday July 13

First Round:

When and where is the World Matchplay?

The World Matchplay kicked off on Saturday July 13 and runs until Sunday July 21, with every dart live on Sky Sports.

The tournament takes place at the iconic Winter Gardens in Blackpool and 2024 marks the 31st edition of the Matchplay, the ballroom hosting some of darts' most iconic moments.

With the darts calendar in full swing, the World Matchplay is the second major of the season after the UK Open, which Dimitri Van den Bergh won with an 11-10 victory over world champion Luke Humphries.

As the top 32 in the world prepare to face off, this prestigious event is not to be missed!

What is the format?

The World Matchplay is a legs format, with the number of legs required to win increasing as the rounds go on.

Each match must be won by two clear legs unless the score is tied after six extra legs.

Round 1: first to 10 legs (sudden death at 12-12)

Round 2: first to 11 legs (sudden death at 13-13)

Quarter-finals: first to 16 legs (sudden death at 18-18)

Semi-finals: first to 17 legs (sudden death at 19-19)

Final: first to 18 legs (sudden death at 20-20)

Who are the previous winners?

The World Matchplay has a long list of stellar winners, with Aspinall heading into the 2024 tournament as the defending champion.

The first winner was Larry Butler back in 1994 before Phil Taylor then picked up his first win of 16 (yes, 16) in 1995.

Taylor also won the 1997, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2017 Matchplays.

During his 2002 win, Taylor also threw the first-ever televised nine-darter and such dominance led to the trophy being renamed after him in 2018.

Other winners include Michael van Gerwen (2015, 2016 and 2022), Gary Anderson (2018), Rob Cross (2019), Dimitri Van den Bergh (2020), and Peter Wright (2021).

