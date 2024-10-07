World Grand Prix Darts: Schedule, times - Luke Humphries, Gerwyn Price, Gary Anderson, Rob Cross matches

All you need to know as an unpredictable World Grand Prix continues into the first night of second-round matches on Wednesday.

With Luke Littler, Michael Smith and, most dramatically of all, Michael van Gerwen all unexpectedly crashing out in a stunning first round, the 16 players left in the draw in Leicester now battle on for places in the quarter-finals.

Luke Humphries, who produced one of the most astonishing comebacks in World Grand Prix history against Stephen Bunting to kick off his title defence, takes on German Ricardo Pietreczko.

The 29-year-old from Berlin accounted for two-time finalist Raymond van Barneveld.

Rob Cross, who is yet to advance beyond the second round in seven previous World Grand Prix appearances, turned on the style to dump out debutant and pre-tournament favourite Littler.

The former world champion faces German No 1 Martin Schindler, who was a quarter-finalist in 2023.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Check out the best action from Night One of the World Grand Prix of Darts from the Mattioli Arena in Leicester

Jonny Clayton kicked off his bid for a second double-start title with victory over Ritchie Edhouse and now the 2021 champion goes up against Ross Smith.

'Smudger' produced the performance of Monday's opening night in his straight-sets demolition of Gian van Veen, averaging 101.79 to cap off an outstanding display.

Nathan Aspinall, the 2022 runner-up, tackles Ryan Joyce with 'Relentless' making his first World Grand Prix appearance since 2020.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Check out the best action from Night Two of the World Grand Prix of Darts from the Mattioli Arena in Leicester

Schedule of Play and results

2024 BoyleSports World Grand Prix

Monday October 7

8x First Round matches

Josh Rock 0-2 Ryan Joyce

Brendan Dolan 0-2 Martin Schindler

Jonny Clayton 2-0 Ritchie Edhouse

Nathan Aspinall 2-1 Ryan Searle

Raymond van Barneveld 1-2 Ricardo Pietreczko

Luke Humphries 2-1 Stephen Bunting

Rob Cross 2-1 Luke Littler

Gian van Veen 0-2 Ross Smith

Tuesday October 8

8x First Round matches

Dave Chisnall 2-0 Cameron Menzies

Luke Woodhouse 1-2 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Mike De Decker 2-1 Damon Heta

Peter Wright 1-2 James Wade

Gerwyn Price 2-1 Danny Noppert

Michael Smith 1-2 Gary Anderson

Michael van Gerwen 0-2 Daryl Gurney

Chris Dobey 1-2 Joe Cullen

Wednesday October 9 (7pm)

4x Second Round matches

Nathan Aspinall vs Ryan Joyce

Rob Cross vs Martin Schindler

Luke Humphries vs Ricardo Pietreczko

Jonny Clayton vs Ross Smith

Thursday October 10 (7pm)

4x Second Round matches - order of games TBC

Gary Anderson vs Mike De Decker

Gerwyn Price vs James Wade

Daryl Gurney vs Joe Cullen

Dave Chisnall vs Dimitri Van den Bergh

Friday October 11 (7pm)

Quarter-Finals

Saturday October 12 (8.30pm)

Semi-Finals

Sunday October 13 (8pm)

Final

What is the format?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch every nine-darter that has been hit at the World Grand Prix

The World Grand Prix is an annual PDC tournament that was founded in 1998. It is the fourth of seven ranked majors during the year and the third-longest running televised event in the calendar.

It is the only double-start tournament in the PDC calendar, whereby players must both start and finish on a double (or bullseye). A player will only start scoring points in a leg once they hit a double, with the points value of the double counting as the first scoring dart.

It is a straight knockout tournament with a set-play format, where each set is contested over the best of five legs.

Has there been a nine-darter?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Enjoy the best moments from the World Grand Prix, from the first nine-darter, Andy Callaby beating Phil Taylor and MVG's first TV title win

Brendan Dolan was the first player to throw a nine-dart leg at the World Grand Prix in 2011 in the double-start format.

The Northern Irishman, who adopted the nickname 'The History Maker' after the tournament, hit double 20, followed by six treble 20s, treble 17 and bullseye to complete the perfect leg.

More history was made in 2014 when James Wade and Robert Thornton both threw nine-dart legs in their second-round clash.

Who are the previous winners?

Image: Phil Taylor won the World Grand Prix a record 11 times before retiring from the game in 2017

Phil Taylor is the most-successful player in the tournament's history, having won 11 titles before retiring in 2017.

Michael van Gerwen won his sixth title in 2022, while Luke Humphries is the reigning champion.

Other previous winners are Daryl Gurney (2017), Robert Thornton (2015), James Wade (2010 and 2007), Colin Lloyd (2004) and Alan Warriner (2001).

Last 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at the best of the action from a thrilling 2023 World Grand Prix in Leicester

Following the conclusion of the first round, the last 16 will take place across Wednesday October 9 and Thursday October 10, before the quarter-finals are staged on Friday October 11.

However, in a change to last year's format, Saturday's semi-finals on October 12 will be contested over the best of nine sets, with the final set to be played over the best of 11 sets on Sunday October 13.

What live darts is on Sky Sports?

Image: Humphries is the defending World Grand Prix champion

Live darts returns to Sky Sports with the BoyleSports World Grand Prix in Leicester from October 7-13, featuring some of the sport's very biggest stars.

The annual £600,000 tournament will take place at the Mattioli Arena in Leicester from October 7-13, as 32 of the world's top stars compete for the coveted title which was won by Humphries.

Then in November, the Grand Slam of Darts will be hosted in Wolverhampton as Humphries looks to defend another title.

Attention then turns to the turn of the year and the 2025 PDC World Darts Championship, beginning on December 15, as the darts calendar continues to provide excitement throughout the year - and you can enjoy the very best here live on Sky Sports.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.