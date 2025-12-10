F1 launches: Dates, schedule for 2026 car, livery, team reveals ahead of season featuring new regulations

Formula 1 is poised to begin a new era of much-changed cars and engines in 2026, making 'launch season' one of the most eagerly-anticipated in years.

With pre-season testing beginning at the end of January, initially with behind-closed-doors running in Barcelona, teams will start to show off their 2026 looks several weeks earlier than recent years as they ramp up preparations for the 24-race campaign from March.

Keep up to speed with the latest dates for livery and full-car reveals as they are confirmed below.

January 15 - Red Bull and Racing Bulls livery reveals

The two Red Bull teams will kick off their new engine era at the Detroit headquarters of partners Ford by revealing their respective 2026 car liveries.

Red Bull Racing and Racing Bulls' colours will be unveiled on Thursday January 15 as part of Ford's season launch event for their racing entities at the repurposed Michigan Central Station.

January 23 - Alpine

Alpine have promised "we've got something to show you" on Friday January 23, three days before the private doors first test of pre-season starts in Barcelona.

The team are aiming for a big step forward in F1's new era having slipped to last in the 2025 constructors' standings amid an early focus shift to 2026, with Alpine also swapping their own works Renault engines for a customer supply of a Mercedes power unit that is expected to be strong.

January 23 - Haas livery reveal

Like Alpine, Haas have picked the Friday before the first test to stage a launch when the livery for their 2026 car, the VF-26, will be unveiled online.

F1 2026 pre-season testing Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - January 26-30

Bahrain International Circuit - February 11-13

Bahrain International Circuit - February 18-20

February 8 - Cadillac livery reveal

When better for F1's new American team to show off their Formula 1 look for the first time than during the country's biggest and most-famous sporting event?

The team's maiden car livery will be shown in a TV advert during the Super Bowl, which this year is being staged California's Levi's Stadium, on Sunday February 8.

February 9 - Aston Martin car reveal

The eagerly anticipated unveiling of the first Aston Martin car designed by the legendary Adrian Newey will break cover on Monday February 9.

The AMR26, which will run on Honda engines, will be shown off two days before the first public test of pre-season begins in Bahrain.

Dates to be confirmed:

McLaren

Mercedes

Ferrari

Williams

Audi

The big change in 2026 will be a complete overhaul of the technical regulations that will see major changes to the power unit, chassis and aerodynamic rules. The cars will be very different to say the least.

New car design rules in F1 almost certainly causes a shake-up to the pecking order. Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle has described the new regulations as the "biggest changes ever" in the sport.

The teams have long been working on their 2026 cars because the regulations are scheduled to be in place for five seasons. Being quick from next year will set you up to be competitive for the years to come. Mercedes' dominance in 2014, for example, lasted until 2016 before they were finally caught by Ferrari and Red Bull.

There will be no more DRS, instead we will see moving wings and it's expected the cars will be able to follow each other more closely, so there will be more overtaking.

