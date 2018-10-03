F1 Japanese GP: How and when to watch live on Sky Sports

Formula 1 returns to the iconic Suzuka track for this weekend's Japanese GP, and you can watch every session live on Sky Sports F1.

It has been a nightmare stretch of races for Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel with Lewis Hamilton opening up a 50-point lead in the championship, and with only five grands prix left in the season, the Japanese GP is crucial.

Get ready for early starts again with Sky F1!

The Race starts at 6.10am on Sunday, with build-up from 4.30am

Qualifying is at 7am on Saturday, with build-up from 6am

NEW: Watch Sky F1 on the go like never before thanks to the new Race Control service, which is available on iOS and Android devices for subscribers via the Sky Sports app. Find out more here.

Sky F1 subscribers: How to watch live

TV: Sky Channel 406 is the home of Sky Sports F1 throughout the 2018 season and features live coverage of every practice, qualifying and race.

Sky Go: Subscribers can watch the action wherever they are as it happens. Sign in to Sky Go to watch on your desktop computer or laptop or download the app.

Race Control: On the Red Button and the Sky Sports app, take control of what you watch thanks to multiple driver cams, the pitlane channel, driver tracker and an up-to-date timing page.

Ultra HD: Sky Q customers with a 2TB box and Multiscreen package can watch the F1 track action in incredible Ultra HD - the only place in the UK and Ireland you can do so. Upgrade your package via the Sky Shop.

On Demand: If you miss the live action, or want to watch again, catch up via the Formula 1 tab in the Sky Sports section of On Demand on connected boxes.

Non-subscribers: How to watch live

NOW TV: Watch the race from £7.99 - with no contract required. The NOW TV app is available on more than 60 devices, including TV, mobile phones, and games consoles, and you can register up to four of them.

Want to become a Sky Sports subscriber? Find out more here

And don't forget...

The Sky Sports website and mobile app, along with our Twitter, Facebook and Instagram feeds, bring you all the latest news, insight, pictures and video from every race weekend, with track sessions covered in our live blog.

Sky F1's Japanese GP schedule

Thursday, October 4

7am: Drivers' Press Conference LIVE!

10am: Welcome to the Weekend LIVE! (Repeats: 11.30am, 1pm, 2.30pm, 6pm, 8pm, 9.45pm)

Friday, October 5

1.45am: Japanese GP Practice One Build-up

2am: Japanese GP Practice One LIVE! (Repeats: 9am, 3pm, 7pm)

5.45am: Japanese GP Practice Two Build-up

6am: Japanese GP Practice Two LIVE! (Repeats: 10.45am, 4.45pm, 8.45pm)

Saturday, October 6

3.45am: Japanese GP Practice Three Build-up

4am: Japanese GP Practice Three LIVE!

6am: Japanese GP Qualifying Build-up

7am: Japanese GP Qualifying LIVE! (Repeats: 10.25am, 2.30pm, 6pm)

8.35am: The F1 Show LIVE! (Repeats: 12.15pm, 4.15pm, 5.45pm)

Sunday, October 7

4.30am: Pit Lane LIVE!

5.30am: On the Grid LIVE!

6.10am: The Japanese Grand Prix LIVE! (Repeats 11.05am, 2.30pm, 6pm, 10.35pm)

8.30am: Paddock LIVE!

Sky Sports F1 is the only place to watch every Formula 1 Grand Prix, qualifying and practice session live in 2018. Get Sky Sports F1.