Christian Eriksen: Brentford among Premier League clubs interested in Christian Eriksen after Inter Milan exit

Brentford are among a number of Premier League clubs interested in bringing Christian Eriksen back to England, seven months after he suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at last summer's Euros.

The Bees have enquired about Eriksen's plans following his release from Inter Milan last month.

There is a strong Danish connection at Brentford, with manager Thomas Frank and international team-mates Christian Norgaard and Mathias Jensen among many known to Eriksen.

The Denmark international is assessing his options as he trains in southern Switzerland, just over the border from his home in Italy near Milan.

With the Dane linked with a move back to the Premier League, we look at Christian Eriksen's best top-flight goals

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has also said the "door is always open" to Eriksen at Spurs after they worked together at Inter.

The midfielder spent six-and-a-half years at Tottenham before leaving for Inter in 2020.

Eriksen left the Serie A side by mutual consent after being suspended by the Italian medical authority from playing in Serie A due to a rule prohibiting the use of a cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) device he has had implanted.

The 29-year-old was fitted with the ICD after he suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's Euro 2020 match against Finland in Copenhagen.

Eriksen revealed earlier this month he "died for five minutes" before being revived by medics, who gave life-saving treatment on the pitch.

Christian Eriksen insists his 'heart is not an obstacle' as he targets a return to football and participation in the Qatar World Cup

He also told Danish broadcaster DR he wants to play at this year's World Cup.

Eriksen said: "My goal is to play in the World Cup in Qatar. I want to play. That's been my mindset all along. It's a goal, a dream.

"Whether I'll be picked is another thing, but it's my dream to come back.

"Physically, I'm back in top shape. I want to prove I've moved on and that I can play on the national team again.

"It's up to the manager to assess my level but my heart is not an obstacle."

Last month, Eriksen's agent Martin Schoots told Sky Sports News the midfielder was "optimistic" about resuming his football career and had been working hard to return to playing.

