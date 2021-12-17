Christian Eriksen: Inter Milan terminate Danish midfielder's contract by mutual consent

Inter Milan have terminated midfielder Christian Eriksen's contract after the Denmark international was suspended from playing due to having a cardiac device fitted.

Eriksen, 29, has not played since suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark's opening game of the European Championship against Finland in June and receiving life-saving treatment on the pitch.

The 29-year-old is prohibited from playing in Italy with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator due to local health regulations. But he could continue his career in another country where the rules are different.

"The club and the entire Nerazzurri family wish Christian all the very best for his future," Inter said in a statement.

"Although Inter and Christian are now parting ways, the bond shall never be broken. The good times, the goals, the victories, those Scudetto celebrations with fans outside San Siro - all this will remain forever in Nerazzurri history."

His team-mates formed a protective wall around him as medical workers resuscitated him with a defibrillator. Eriksen spent a week in the hospital, where he had a type of pacemaker fitted.

Eriksen joined Inter in January 2020 from Tottenham and his contract was due to expire in 2024. The midfielder played 60 matches for Inter, helping the club win Serie A last season, and scored eight goals.

Eriksen recently resumed training in Denmark at Odense Boldklub, the club where he started his career.