Christian Eriksen: Inter Milan midfielder not allowed to play in Italy this season following cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

Inter Milan have said that Christian Eriksen is not allowed to play in Italy this season following the cardiac arrest he suffered at Euro 2020.

The 29-year-old midfielder was fitted with a defibrillator (ICD) after he collapsed while playing for Denmark during their Euro 2020 opener against Finland on June 12.

Inter said Eriksen was in "excellent physical and mental shape" during a visit to the club's training ground in August ahead of planned medical tests to see whether he could continue his playing career.

In a club statement on Thursday, Inter Milan said: "With reference to the registration rights of the player Eriksen, it should be noted that following a serious injury which occurred during the European Championship in June 2021, the player has been temporarily inhibited by the Italian medical authority from sporting activity in the current season."

Francesco Braconaro, a member of the Italian Football Federation's technical scientific committee, said in August that Eriksen will not be allowed to play in Italy unless the ICD device is removed.

Inter also said Eriksen could be allowed to continue his career abroad this season.

"Although the current conditions of the player don't meet the requirements of achieving sporting fitness in Italy, the same could instead be achieved in other countries where the player could resume competitive activity," the Serie A club said.

Eriksen joined Inter from Tottenham in January 2020 and has since scored eight goals across 60 appearances for the club.