Christian Eriksen: Inter Milan midfielder returning for tests to determine if career can resume after cardiac arrest

Christian Eriksen will return to Inter Milan next week for tests to see if he can continue his playing career with the club.

The Denmark international collapsed on the pitch after suffering a cardiac arrest during the nation's Euro 2020 opener against Finland on June 12.

The 29-year-old has been fitted with a defibrillator (ICD) and doctors need to be sure he can perform without this if he is to play in Serie A again.

He will undergo medical examinations at Inter to see if he can resume competition at the highest level.

It is unlikely he will play for at least six months even if things go well, but his return to Italy means Eriksen is due to meet up with his Inter team-mates in early August.

Eriksen had helped Inter win their first Serie A title since 2010 before heading to the Euros with Denmark.

The former Spurs midfielder started the match against Finland, but collapsed late into the first half. He was then resuscitated and taken to the Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen.

Following treatment, the Danish FA confirmed Eriksen returned home on June 18 after undergoing a successful operation to have a cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) implanted.

In his absence, Denmark remarkably recovered from losing their opening two group games to reach the knockouts, where they eventually lost 2-1 to England after extra time in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Eriksen was pictured with a young fan at Tidvilde Strand beach in northern Denmark in early July.