Mikel Arteta set to receive new contract offer from Arsenal before end of season - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal will offer Mikel Arteta a new contract before the end of the season to ward off any interest Manchester City might have in the Spaniard eventually replacing Pep Guardiola.

Jadon Sancho could miss a second game in a row for Manchester United.

Image: Mikel Arteta could soon be extending his Arsenal contract

Newcastle United and Watford are considering making a loan move for Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury.

Mike Ashley has sued Amanda Staveley, demanding the return of a £10m takeover loan, claiming that she broke conditions of the deal which stated she would not criticise his 14-year tenure as Newcastle United owner.

Liverpool have been keeping a close eye on Fabio Carvalho, the Portuguese attacking midfielder who has helped propel Fulham's insatiable scoring run.

Image: Donny van de Beek has interest from multiple Premier League clubs

DAILY MIRROR

Newcastle United, Everton and Wolves are interested in Manchester United's wantaway midfielder Donny van de Beek.

Manchester United players are unhappy at being set "homework" by head coach Ralf Rangnick which is affecting their personal and family lives.

Rangnick is reportedly looking to sell three "mood killers" at United, including Edinson Cavani.

Renato Sanches has put talks over a new contract with Lille on hold because of increased transfer interest from Arsenal.

Atletico Madrid have no realistic hope of silverware this season after two cup exits in the space of a week with Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez both reportedly central in off-field divisions.

Arthur Melo's agent visited Arsenal's London Colney training ground in midweek and the Juventus midfielder has reached a verdict over a January transfer

Image: Borna Sosa has emerged as a target for Chelsea

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel hopes to solve his problem left wing-back slot by signing Stuttgart's Borna Sosa.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is "frustrated" and could "go and take the Manchester United job".

Real Madrid are unlikely to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe in this summer's transfer window

DAILY STAR

Diego Costa is close to finalising a deal to stay in Brazil with Corinthians.

Leeds United have opened contract talks with Raphinha in a bid to keep the Brazilian sensation at Elland Road.

Manchester United fear losing Cristiano Ronaldo at the end of the season will leave the club's plans to tour America in chaos.

THE SUN

Newcastle United have joined a long list of teams interested in concluding a January move for Olympiakos and Senegal defender Pape Abou Cisse, who has impressed at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Everton chiefs are divided over offering star Wayne Rooney an emotional return to Goodison Park.

Image: Courtney Lawes is in line to captain England in the Six Nations

Cristiano Ronaldo's wages will plummet if Manchester United fail to qualify for the Champions League.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Courtney Lawes is set to become England captain for the Six Nations with doubts whether Owen Farrell will be fit enough to take his place in Eddie Jones' side.

England and Manchester City midfielder Jill Scott is understood to be close to securing a loan move away from the club in the January transfer window for the rest of the season, in a bid to boost her chances of selection for this summer's European Championship.

Leicester City defender Luke Thomas is being lined up for a first senior England call-up when Gareth Southgate names his squad to face the Ivory Coast and Switzerland.

THE TIMES

Image: Dusan Vlahovic is a man in demand

Arsenal could need to pay around £15m in agent fees if they are to sign the Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic in January.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers have written to the SFA complaining about eight decisions made by referee Kevin Clancy during their midweek draw with Aberdeen.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has conceded striker Kyogo Furuhashi will miss significant time with a hamstring injury but is expected to return before the end of the season.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has set up his own football club and youth academy back at home in Cerete, Colombia.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers winger Josh McPake reckons getting out of his comfort zone in Scotland has been great for his development as he encouraged other youngsters to take the plunge down south.