England to play Ivory Coast at Wembley in March friendly as World Cup preparations continue

England will play their first senior fixture against the Ivory Coast in a friendly this March.

Gareth Southgate's side are preparing for the winter World Cup in Qatar and have lined up two Wembley friendlies.

England are facing Switzerland on March 26 and will then host the two-time African Cup of Nations champions on March 29.

England have never played the Ivorians at senior level and the friendly marks the first time they have faced non-European opposition since November 2018.

The Football Association describes the match as "an important test for the Three Lions on the road to this year's 2022 FIFA World Cup".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gareth Southgate reflects on an eventful past 12 months that saw England come within a whisker of a first-ever Euros triumph, as well as looking ahead to Qatar 2022.

England play four Nations League fixtures in June, then complete Group A3 in September - the final international meet-up before the tournament in Qatar.

England's confirmed 2022 fixtures

Friendlies

March 26: Switzerland (h)

March 29: Ivory Coast (h)

Nations League

June 4: Hungary (a)

June 8: Germany (a)

June 11: Italy (h)

June 14: Hungary (h)

September 23: Italy (a)

September 26: Germany (h)

World Cup starts in November.