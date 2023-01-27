Hibernian transfer news: Kevin Nisbet pulls out of Millwall move but Ryan Porteous to join Watford

Kevin Nisbet has pulled out of a move to Millwall despite Hibernian accepting an offer worth £2.3m for the striker.

Nisbet was due to travel south to seal his move to the Championship club on Friday, but is understood to have had a change of heart over his future.

A spokesperson for Nisbet's representatives, Quanic Sports, said: "Kevin has thought long and hard about this move but remains unsure about making it right now.

"He'd rather focus on Hibs for the time being."

The Scotland international - who had not agreed personal terms with Millwall - only returned from a long-term knee injury in December, but has scored seven goals in seven games since his comeback.

Nisbet - who joined Hibernian from Dunfermline in July 2020 - is contracted to the Scottish Premiership club until the summer of 2024.

But while Nisbet looks set to stay at Easter Road for the time being, Ryan Porteous' move to Watford appears imminent.

The Championship club have had a bid worth between £400,000 and £500,000 accepted for the defender.

Porteous' Hibernian contract expires at the end of the season and he has already stated he will not be renewing it.

While neither Watford nor Hibernian have confirmed the deal, Slaven Bilic told Sky Sports Porteous' move was a "done deal".

The Hornets boss added: "He's a young player and also - which is very important for our situation - a homegrown player.

"It's good for refreshing the squad. He played on a good level in the Scottish league and in a good club. Now it's up to him to train good and deserve the chance."

Porteous came through the youth system at Hibernian and went on to make more than 150 appearances for the Edinburgh side.

