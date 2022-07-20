Dwight McNeil: West Ham and Crystal Palace in talks with Burnley for winger

West Ham and Crystal Palace are both in talks with Burnley over winger Dwight McNeil.

The 22-year-old has made 134 Premier League appearances for Burnley and is seen as a prime target because of his experience of top-level football, while still being so young.

McNeil himself is keen to return to the Premier League and is currently considering a number of options.

However, Burnley are in a strong bargaining position despite their relegation from the Premier League last season.

McNeil has two years remaining on his current deal and the club have the option to extend that contract by a further year.

Burnley are likely to demand a fee in excess of £15m for the England U21 international.

Image: Jesse Lingard spent a successful spell on loan at West Ham in 2021

Nottingham Forest have made a substantial offer to sign Jesse Lingard and are in talks with his representatives.

There was a growing feeling Lingard would choose West Ham as his preferred destination, but Forest have now joined the race for his signature.

West Ham have already made a proposal to sign Lingard and are satisfied with the offer they have on the table. The Hammers are now awaiting his decision.

The former Manchester United midfielder's representatives have been in talks with at least four different clubs in recent days and he is expected to decide his next club soon.

It is thought the two other offers are from leagues outside England.

The 29-year-old is a free agent after his contract at Old Trafford expired on June 30.

Image: Armando Broja spent the 2021/22 season on loan at Southampton

West Ham's first signing of the summer window was defender Nayef Aguerd, who joined from Rennes for £30m, and they also activated an option to buy goalkeeper Alphonse Areola for £7.75m from Paris Saint-Germain after his successful loan stint last season.

Hammers boss David Moyes is looking to improve his squad ahead of a season that will see West Ham combine Premier League improvement with a first Europa Conference League campaign.

They are in advanced talks to sign Chelsea forward Armando Broja but Thomas Tuchel recently played down talk that he is set to leave the club on loan this summer.

West Ham are also awaiting a response from Lille over the potential transfer of midfielder Amadou Onana and remain in discussions with Sassuolo over the signing of striker Gianluca Scamacca.

