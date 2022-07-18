Transfer News: West Ham in advanced talks for Chelsea's Armando Broja and awaiting response from Lille over Amadou Onana

West Ham are in advanced talks to sign Chelsea forward Armando Broja and are awaiting a response from Lille over the potential transfer of midfielder Amadou Onana.

The Hammers have proposed a deal worth £30m to Chelsea for striker Broja, 20, who scored nine goals in 38 games in all competitions on loan at Southampton last season.

It is thought West Ham are prepared to pay £25m up front for the Albania international. Negotiations continue between the clubs and are now at an advanced stage

Broja has flown back from Chelsea's pre-season tour of the USA and will have treatment on an injury he sustained there. It is not thought to be serious.

West Ham have been among several Premier League clubs interested in signing Broja this summer including Everton, Newcastle and Southampton.

Image: West Ham target Amadou Onana

David Moyes is also in search of a boost in midfield and West Ham are still awaiting a response from Lille after they made an improved, third offer for Amadou Onana.

The latest bid is thought to be around £32.3m (€38m) plus add-ons which Lille are seriously considering.

They signed 20-year-old Onana from Hamburg for €7m last summer so stand to make a significant profit on the Belgium international who made 11 starts and 21 sub appearances in France's Ligue 1 last season.

Talks continue over Scamacca | Awaiting Lingard's decision

Meanwhile, West Ham remain in discussions with Sassuolo over the signing of striker Gianluca Scamacca.

Sassuolo's chief executive has claimed Moyes' side have made a bid of €40m (£33.9m) plus add-ons.

Signing both Broja and Scamacca has not been ruled out.

The Hammers are also awaiting a decision from Jesse Lingard.

An offer is on the table for the midfielder and he is expected to announce his next club soon.

Lingard is a free agent after his Manchester United contract came to an end on June 30.

Image: Jesse Lingard spent a successful spell on loan at West Ham in 2021

West Ham's first signing of the summer window was defender Nayef Aguerd, who joined from Rennes for £30m, and they also activated an option to buy goalkeeper Alphonse Areola for £7.75m from Paris Saint-Germain after his successful loan stint last season.

Moyes is looking to improve his squad ahead of a season that will see West Ham combine Premier League improvement with a first Europa Conference League campaign.

