West Ham: Premier League 2022/23 fixtures and schedule

West Ham kick off the 2022/23 Premier League season with champions Manchester City visiting the London Stadium, live on Sky Sports.

David Moyes' side drew the corresponding fixture 2-2 in the run-in to the 2021/22 season, briefly giving Liverpool hope in the race for the title when they took a 2-0 lead.

West Ham, who ultimately finished seventh and qualified for the Europa Conference League, follow City with a trip to newly-promoted Nottingham Forest before Brighton, who they have never beaten in the Premier League, visit the London Stadium.

The Hammers face Leicester at home on November 12 before the 2022/23 season breaks for the World Cup in Qatar and they return to Premier League action on Boxing Day at the Emirates against Arsenal.

West Ham's final home game of the season is against Leeds on May 20 before their campaign closes at Leicester City on May 28.

Moyes will find out who his side will face in the Europa Conference League play-off round (fixtures played on August 18 and 25), when the draw takes place on Tuesday, August 2.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

7: Manchester City (h) - live on Sky Sports

13: Nottingham Forest (a)

20: Brighton (h)

27: Aston Villa (a)

30: Tottenham (h)

September

3: Chelsea (a)

10: Newcastle United (h)

17: Everton (a)

October

1: Wolves (h)

8: Fulham (h)

15: Southampton (a)

19: Liverpool (a)

22: Bournemouth (h)

29: Manchester United (a)

November

5: Crystal Palace (h)

12: Leicester City (h)

December

26: Arsenal (a)

31: Brentford (h)

January

2: Leeds United (a)

14: Wolves (a)

21: Everton (h)

February

4: Newcastle United (a)

11: Chelsea (h)

18: Tottenham (a)

25: Nottingham Forest (h)

March

4: Brighton (a)

11: Aston Villa (h)

18: Manchester City (a)

April

1: Southampton (h)

8: Fulham (a)

15: Arsenal (h)

22: Bournemouth (a)

25: Liverpool (h)

29: Crystal Palace (a)

May

6: Manchester United (h)

13: Brentford (a)

20: Leeds United (h)

28: Leicester City (a)

The Premier League season will begin on the weekend of August 5-7 - one week earlier than the 2021/22 campaign started.

However, the Premier League will take a break in the middle of the season to accommodate the first-ever winter World Cup. The league's final round before the break will be on the weekend of November 12/13 before resuming on Boxing Day with the World Cup final taking place on December 18.

The Premier League's final day will be Sunday, May 28.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will be held on Sunday, February 26 and the FA Cup final on Saturday, June 3.

The Europa League final will be played on May 31 in Budapest, the Europa Conference League final will be on June 7 in Prague and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 10 in Istanbul.