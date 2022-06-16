Crystal Palace: Premier League 2022/23 fixtures and schedule

Crystal Palace face a tough start to the 2022/23 Premier League season, hosting Arsenal on Friday Night Football live on Sky Sports in the opening game of the campaign before travelling to Liverpool on August 13

Crystal Palace Fixtures 2022/23

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira faces a reunion with former club Arsenal live on Sky Sports in the opening game of the 2022/Premier League season.

After kicking off the campaign on Friday Night Football against the Gunners at Selhurst Park, Palace travel to Liverpool on the second weekend of the season in a tough start to 2022/23 on paper.

The big games keep coming with a trip to Manchester City on August 27, while their first game against Brighton falls on September 17 at the Amex Stadium.

The Eagles sign off before the World Cup with a trip to newly-promoted Nottingham Forest on November 12, before resuming their campaign on Boxing Day with a home game against Fulham.

They travel to Bournemouth on New Year's Eve while Tottenham will be their first opponents of 2023, visiting Selhurst Park on January 2.

Brighton are the visitors on February 11, before they end the campaign with a trip to Fulham on May 20 and host Forest in the final game of the season on May 28.

Crystal Palace's 2022/23 Premier League fixtures

All fixtures subject to change.

August

5: Arsenal (h) - live on Sky Sports

13: Liverpool (a)

20: Aston Villa (h)

27: Man City (a)

30: Brentford (h)

September

3: Newcastle (a)

10: Man Utd (h)

17: Brighton (a)

October

1: Chelsea (h)

8: Leeds (h)

15: Leicester (a)

18: Wolves (h)

22: Everton (a)

29: Southampton (h)

November

5: West Ham (a)

12: Nottingham Forest (a)

December

26: Fulham (h)

31: Bournemouth (a)

January

2: Tottenham (h)

14: Chelsea (a)

21: Newcastle (h)

February

4: Man Utd (a)

11: Brighton (h)

18: Brentford (a)

25: Liverpool (h)

March

4: Aston Villa (a)

11: Man City (h)

18: Arsenal (a)

April

1: Leicester (h)

8: Leeds (a)

15: Southampton (a)

22: Everton (h)

25: Wolves (a)

29: West Ham (h)

May

6: Tottenham (a)

13: Bournemouth (h)

20: Fulham (a)

28: Nottingham Forest (h)

Key dates for the 2022/23 season

The Premier League season will begin on the weekend of August 5-7 - one week earlier than the 2021/22 campaign started.

However, the Premier League will take a break in the middle of the season to accommodate the first-ever winter World Cup. The league's final round before the break will be on the weekend of November 12/13 before resuming on Boxing Day with the World Cup final taking place on December 18.

The Premier League's final day will be Sunday May 28.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will be held on Sunday February 26 and the FA Cup final on Saturday June 3.

The Europa League final will be played on May 31 in Budapest, the Europa Conference League final will be on June 7 in Prague and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 10 in Istanbul.

