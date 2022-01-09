Man Utd transfer news: Edinson Cavani has pledged to stay this month, reveals Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick has hailed Edinson Cavani as "the perfect role model" after revealing the Uruguayan has pledged his future to Manchester United for the rest of the season.

Cavani has started just four games for United during the current campaign and there has been speculation that the 34-year-old could look to end his spell at Old Trafford this month.

But Cavani has made a positive impression on Rangnick since the interim manager arrived in December, and the German admitted he was "desperate" for the striker to remain at the club when speaking earlier this month.

Even though Cavani only has six months remaining on his contract, it appears Rangick has got his wish, with the manager saying: "I told him that if it was up to me I would want him to stay and I had a conversation with him.

"He came to my office and we spoke for almost half an hour and he told me that he will definitely stay, he will want to stay until the end of the season.

"Not only because I told him that he should stay or has to stay, but he did it on his own behalf. He told me that I can rely on him to stay until the end of the season and give his very best, be a role model for the young players.

"He's available and he's happy to play. Even if he's not playing, he will be trying to be the best possible role model for the other players.

"This is, for me, good news because Edi is one of those players - with his vast amount of experience, his mentality, his work ethic - who could really be a perfect role model for all the other players."

Cavani will be hoping to make his fifth start of the season when United host Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round on Monday night.

The competition could represent United's most realistic path to a trophy this season, given they lie seventh in the Premier League and face a tough Champions League last-16 tie with Atletico Madrid.

Rangnick has an extra incentive to taste success in the FA Cup after revealing his emotional attachment to the historic tournament, dating back to his time studying in England four decades ago.

"I've always been a big fan, supporter and admirer of the FA Cup," the 63-year-old said. "I remember back in 1980 or 1981 when I spent my year abroad in Brighton I watched the FA Cup final at Wembley. It was West Ham against Arsenal, it was my farewell present from my team-mates.

"I've always been a big admirer of the atmosphere - that was obviously the old Wembley stadium.

"For me, it's a very important competition. We will definitely try to play with our best possible team in that game and a strong team.

"We take the game as seriously as we can and hopefully get one round further ahead but in order to do that we have to be successful against Aston Villa.

"We know it will not be an easy game because especially since they change managers they have been doing well. They won four games and lost four games, three of them against the top team. It needs a top performance from us to be successful."

Marcus Rashford has said he has "endless respect" for Rangnick and his coaching staff after reports of unrest in the Manchester United camp emerged, with Sky Sports News being told of cliques in the dressing room and players struggling to adapt to the manager's methods.

But Rashford, who has scored just three goals this season, has responded to the talk of unrest after the German suffered his first defeat since taking over at United in Monday's 1-0 loss to Wolves.

"We've all been disappointed with recent performances and we've been disappointed with the news coverage questioning our commitment to not only the manager and the coaching staff but the club," wrote Rashford in a post on Twitter.

"I have endless respect for both and I'm looking forward to bettering my game under the staff at Manchester United.

"I'm not sulking, I'm not unhappy. Am I disappointed in some of my recent performances? Of course I am - I'm my own biggest critic.

"It's been a tough start but I'm determined to prove my worth. My dedication and my desire to be here should never be in question. I love this club."

