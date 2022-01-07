Man Utd: Ralf Rangnick must manage 'big egos' in dressing room and board must back him, says Roy Hodgson

Ralf Rangnick must be able to manage the "big egos" within Manchester United's dressing room if he is to succeed as the club's interim manager, Roy Hodgson told The Transfer Show.

The former England and Crystal Palace manager also urged the United board to "back" Rangnick after sources told Sky Sports News that some players are beginning to doubt whether he is the right man to be in charge.

Cliques have developed within the United dressing room, according to a source, who added that some of the players are finding it difficult to play in Rangnick's 4-2-2-2 formation.

Another source said "they have the players at Manchester United who are ready to play, but they don't have the coach to get the best out of those players".

But Hodgson - who has met Rangnick on a number of occasions and always found him to be "impressive" - believes his fellow manager was always going to have a tough job on his hands at Old Trafford.

"He's a very serious football man who's had fantastic results wherever he's gone," said Hodgson. "I have sympathy and empathy with anybody who finds themselves in the firing line because I've been there myself.

"I think one of the problems with Ralf might have been that people have built up him and his methods in a way which is going to be very difficult to live up to. Certainly in the conversations I've had with him, it's not been a question of 'I know something in football that nobody else knows'.

"What he does know is what's required to produce a good team and get a team playing together and get the right balance between attacking and defending.

"Of course he also knows, I'm sure, about players and about how difficult it is to deal with players. Coming into Manchester United, he's definitely come into a club where there are a lot of big players, a lot of big egos, and trying to mould them together to get that balance that he really wants is never going to be an easy job. It's going to take time."

Rangnick says the squad are "at least trying" to take his ideas on board amid doubts about his approach among some of the players.

Rangnick has faced his toughest week yet at Old Trafford after Wolves inflicted his first defeat since taking over on Monday - a performance he described as a "relapse" to old habits by his players.

Asked if the players are listening to him and buying into his ideas, he said: "They are at least trying, I am sure that they are listening.

"We showed in the last games against Crystal Palace and Burnley that they are trying to follow the advice that I give them. We conceded fewer goals than before, it is 0.6 goals per game.

"But yes, still it is about balance, we need to find the best possible balance between offence and defence. We still have something to do to get better on."

