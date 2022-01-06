Man Utd vs Aston Villa: FA Cup preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and match stats ahead of Manchester United vs Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round on January 10; kick-off 7.55pm.
Team news
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is a doubt for Monday's FA Cup third-round clash against Aston Villa.
The 28-year-old centre-back missed the 1-0 home loss to Wolves through injury and has yet to start training again.
Fellow defender Victor Lindelof returned to training on Thursday after testing positive for coronavirus, but Paul Pogba (thigh) remains sidelined.
Eric Bailly and Hannibal Mejbri are on international duty at the African Nations Cup.
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has promised to field a strong line-up at Old Trafford and has been boosted by an easing Covid-19 and injury situation.
England pair Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings are ready to return after missing the Premier League defeat at Brentford last weekend.
Kortney Hause should prove his fitness after reporting some "tightness" at Brentford, but former United captain Ashley Young will be checked after fracturing his toe.
Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho is unlikely to be involved after agreeing to join on loan for the rest of the season from Barcelona, with his Villa debut set to come against United in the Premier League on January 15.
How to follow
Follow Man Utd vs Aston Villa in our dedicated live match blog from 6.30pm on Monday.
Opta stats
- Manchester United have won 10 of their 12 FA Cup meetings with Aston Villa, including each of the last six in a row since losing the 1957 final.
- Aston Villa have already beaten Manchester United at Old Trafford this season (1-0 in the Premier League). There have been just three occasions of a team winning twice away at Man Utd in the same season - Chelsea in 2004-05, Tottenham in 1989-90 and Aston Villa themselves in 1919-20.
- Manchester United have won their last nine FA Cup home games by an aggregate score of 20-2. They're unbeaten in their last 11 at Old Trafford in the competition since a 2-1 quarter-final defeat to Arsenal in 2014-15.
- Aston Villa have lost their last six FA Cup matches, their longest ever losing run in the competition.
- As a player, Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard faced Manchester United 35 times in all competitions (W13 D2 L20), only facing Chelsea more often (40). His last appearance against the Red Devils in March 2015 saw him sent off just 38 seconds after coming on as a half-time substitute.