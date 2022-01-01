FA Cup Fixtures

November 2022

Saturday 5th November

South Shields 0 1 12:00 Forest Green Rovers
Bradford City 0 1 12:30 Harrogate Town
Bolton Wanderers 0 0 14:00 Barnsley
Home 21/20 9/4 Away 23/10
AFC Fylde 0 0 15:00 Gillingham
Home 17/10 2/1 Away 6/4
Barnet 0 0 15:00 Chelmsford
Home 1/1 12/5 Away 11/5
Barrow 0 0 15:00 Mansfield Town
Home 13/8 11/5 Away 29/20
Boreham Wood 0 0 15:00 Eastleigh
Home 5/4 21/10 Away 2/1
Bristol Rovers 0 0 15:00 Rochdale
Home 8/13 13/5 Away 15/4
Burton Albion 0 0 15:00 Needham Market
Home 2/9 9/2 Away 9/1
Buxton 0 0 15:00 Merthyr Town
Home 1/2 29/10 Away 9/2
Carlisle United 0 0 15:00 Tranmere Rovers
Home 11/8 21/10 Away 9/5
Charlton Athletic 0 0 15:00 Coalville Town
Home 1/10 13/2 Away 18/1
Cheltenham Town 0 0 15:00 Alvechurch
Home 1/6 11/2 Away 11/1
Chesterfield 0 0 15:00 Northampton Town
Home 21/20 23/10 Away 9/4
Chippenham Town 0 0 15:00 Lincoln City
Home 6/1 100/30 Away 4/11
Crawley Town 0 0 15:00 Accrington Stanley
Home 15/8 12/5 Away 6/5
Crewe Alexandra 0 0 15:00 Leyton Orient
Home 5/2 11/5 Away 1/1
Doncaster Rovers 0 0 15:00 Kings Lynn Town
Home 19/20 5/2 Away 23/10
Ebbsfleet United 0 0 15:00 FC Halifax
Home 4/6 13/5 Away 7/2
Fleetwood Town 0 0 15:00 Oxford City
Home 4/11 18/5 Away 6/1
Gateshead 0 0 15:00 Stevenage
Home 19/5 11/4 Away 3/5
Grimsby Town 0 0 15:00 Plymouth Argyle
Home 9/4 23/10 Away 21/20
Maidenhead United 0 0 15:00 Dagenham & Redbridge
Home 13/8 23/10 Away 7/5
Milton Keynes Dons 0 0 15:00 Taunton
Home 1/8 6/1 Away 16/1
Newport County AFC 0 0 15:00 Colchester United
Home 4/5 23/10 Away 16/5
Peterborough United 0 0 15:00 Salford City
Home 4/9 16/5 Away 5/1
Port Vale 0 0 15:00 Exeter City
Home 11/10 9/4 Away 21/10
Shrewsbury Town 0 0 15:00 York City
Home 11/20 11/4 Away 17/4
Solihull Moors 0 0 15:00 Hartlepool United
Home 4/6 13/5 Away 7/2
Stockport County 0 0 15:00 Swindon Town
Home 3/4 5/2 Away 3/1
Sutton United 0 0 15:00 Farnborough
Home 4/9 16/5 Away 5/1
Weymouth 0 0 15:00 AFC Wimbledon
Home 9/2 3/1 Away 1/2
Wycombe Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Walsall
Home 7/10 13/5 Away 100/30

Sunday 6th November

Wrexham 0 0 12:30 Oldham Athletic
Home 1/3 15/4 Away 13/2
Curzon Ashton 0 0 14:00 Cambridge United
Home 100/30 13/5 Away 7/10
Woking 0 0 14:00 Oxford United
Home 100/30 13/5 Away 7/10
Torquay United 0 0 15:00 Derby County
Home 12/1 11/2 Away 1/6

Monday 7th November

Bracknell Town 0 0 19:45 Ipswich Town
Home 14/1 13/2 Away 1/9

